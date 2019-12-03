A local fifth-grader's colored pencil drawing won the State Department of Education's annual holiday card contest.
More than 700 students between kindergarten and sixth grade submitted drawings in November to compete to be featured in the department's holiday greeting card. The winning entry was created by Lily Wayment of American Heritage Charter School.
"When I sat down and started thinking about what I wanted to draw, I knew I wanted something warm and that would make you feel like you're at home," Lily said.
The contest guidelines asked students to create a picture of a holiday or winter scene in Idaho. Students could use as many colors or characters as they wished but couldn't draw copyrighted characters and were asked to keep the design simple because "too many details tend to get lost in the design."
Her drawing ended up showing a living room with a fireplace with candy cane stripes, a Christmas tree and two family pets. She said that this was her first time competing in the card contest but that drawing was her favorite hobby.
Her mother, Kristen Wayment, is also her fifth-grade teacher at American Heritage. She had around 15 students in her class who took part in the contest and spent a week of November working on their drawings. She said that she always thought that Lily or one of her other students had a chance of winning for their grade level.
"Lily finished coloring right before we mailed it off, and I thought that it was really good. It was still a surprise to hear that she won overall," Wayment said.
The State Department of Education also featured the winning drawings from each grade level on its website. Other winning drawings came from a kindergartner and a first-grader at Wilder Elementary School, a second-grader in Aberdeen School District, third- and fourth-graders in the Lewiston School District and a sixth-grader at North Star Charter School in Eagle.