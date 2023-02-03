FILE - Students entering Compass Academy will have opportunities to participate in several different programs not offered at traditional high schools. Students above are part of the academy's welding program.
Ileana Hunter / ihunter@postregister.com
FILE - Students have access to more advanced programs at the academy, aiming to prepare them for post high school careers.
Idaho Falls School District 91's Compass Academy is now accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year and academy officials could not be more pleased with the reaction they have received from students and parents.
"Oh my gosh, we are so excited here at Compass," DirectorShelly Smede said. "We have already filled more than half of the freshman class openings and a majority of the other classes as well."
District 91's magnet high school is one of several high school options in the district and differs mainly in its instructional approach. According to its mission statement, the school "develops innovative creators through project- and problem-based learning while engage students with rich, integrated curriculum in a community that respects each individual."
With 86 out of the 150 freshman spots already filled, the coveted openings are expected to attract high interest afterthe district'snearly 800 eighth-graders toured the school this week.
Compass officials will continue tours, meetings with parents and student expos in the coming weeks, showcasing the projects and accomplishments of the school'scurrent students.
"We have a lot of students who have worked so hard on their finals," Smede said. "They are excited to show off what they are learning and we hope that there are new students who will come, see what happens here, and find a place that fits their educational needs."
Smede has spent her 32-year-long education career within the district and has worked at nearly every school building in its boundaries. While she said that the academy is amazing, offering a different way of learning, an alternative education route and opportunities to ready oneself for further development, "the school is not for every student and we are not competing with the other high schools in the district, we are simply offering another way and we hope that each student finds the school that works best for them."
Students who choose to attend Compass will receive the same high school diploma and core class and elective credits as any other student in the district, but will do so differently.
"The curriculum and project focus of the school encourages an urgency and excitement about learning," Smede said.
Compass also accepts sophomores, juniors and seniors but has far fewer openings for those grade levels and olderstudents must work with a school counselor to ensure they are on track for graduating before they are admitted.
If there are more applications than available slots, students will be placed on a waitlist and a lottery will be held on March 3. School officials expect more applications than spots and expect to slightly overfill the allotted number of spaces.
District 91 students will have priority over applicants fromother districts.
