Salmon School District 291 officials have to go back to the drawing board following the failure to pass Tuesday's school bond proposal, which would have built a new school for 650 students .
The bond would of cost up to $25.6 million. The measure got approval from 58 percent (1,664 of 2,848 voted yes) of participating voters, but fell short of the more than 2/3 majority needed to pass the measure. Forty-two percent, or 1,183, of those who participated voted no.
Tuesday night was the ninth time a Salmon School District bond has been voted down. Efforts to reach Superintendent Chris Born and members of the Salmon School District Board of Trustees Education for comment were unsuccessful.
Outside of Lemhi County, all eight supplemental levies being voted on within the Post Register's coverage area passed the simple majority needed.
Idaho Falls School District 91
Idaho Falls School District 91 patrons overwhelmingly approved the continuation of a two-year, $13.6 million supplemental levy that has been in place since 2003.
Seventy-seven percent of voters, or 1,729, voted yes. Only 518 voted no.
District 91 Superintendent George Boland previously said the levy will go toward salaries and benefits for teachers and classified staff — employees that are overtime eligible and are in tech support positions within the district — to keep up with the cost of living.
Blackfoot School District 55
Blackfoot School District 55 patrons approved a two-year, $4.55 million supplemental levy Tuesday night with 76 percent approval . Of the 1,210 who participated in Tuesday's election, 928 voted yes .
The $2.27 million-per-year levy will be a slight increase from a $2.15 million-a-year levy approved in 2017, as superintendent Brian Kress previously said the levy will go towards staff salaries and improving the school district's curriculum, staff and technology purchases.
Ririe Joint School District 252
Ririe Joint School District 252 patrons passed a two-year, $580,000 supplemental levy Tuesday night with 68 percent approval. Seventy-five voted yes. Only 34 voted no.
The $290,000-a-year levy is an increase from the $220,000-a-year levy approved in 2017.
The $70,000 increase will help maintain existing programs, increase classified salaries and build its fund balance to qualify for low interest rates for future bonds, Ririe School District officials said previously.
Snake River School District 52
Snake River School District 52 patrons approved a two-year, $1.5 million supplemental levy with 69 percent of voters (419) voting yes.
The levy was previously approved in 2017.
Fremont County Joint School District 215
Patrons of Fremont County Joint School District 215 approved a two-year, $3 million supplemental levy, with 77 percent of voters (690) voting yes. Only 203 voted against the supplemental levy, which has remained the same since 2013.
Challis Joint School District 181
Voters in Challis Joint School District 181 approved a two-year, $800,000 supplemental levy with 320 voting in favor and 93 voting against the levy.
The levy has stayed the same since 2013.
Butte County Joint School District 111
Voters in Arco passed both a two-year, $320,000 supplemental levy and a two-year, $203,000 plant facilities levy.
The plant facilities levy, which would upgrade and maintain existing lighting, heating ventilation and sanitation within the school district, passed with 175 voting in favor and 26 voting no.
The supplemental levy, which has been in place since at least the 2012-2013 fiscal year, passed with 175 yes voting in favor and 28 voting no.
Clark County School District 161
Clark County School District patrons approved a two-year, $500,000 supplemental levy with 116 voting yes and 26 voting no.
The levy has been in place since 2015.