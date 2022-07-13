Idaho Reading Indicator (IRI) results are in and are telling a complicated story among Idaho Falls schools.
The IRI, administered twice a year, is a kindergarten-third grade mandatory assessment required by the state in which the "early reading screener and diagnostic assessment," according to the Idaho State Department of Education, is meant to gauge proficiency of students and designed to allow educators the chance to mold their efforts to the needs of their students.
The assessment is administered once in the fall and again in the spring. A third assessment, the winter IRI, is also available, however, this section of the assessment is optional.
The scores from the spring 2022 assessment have given a deeper look into how students are acclimating after dealing with COVID learning loss and how educators have responded to the lower scores and reading proficiency levels of students in their districts.
"The data from assessments has many stories within it," said Jason Lords, executive director of instruction and learning for Bonneville Joint School District 93. "The schools that have lower percentages also typically have a special program within the school. We have elementary schools that have specific special programs within the school that has students throughout the district attend."
Lords said the special programs in certain elementary schools include, Extended Resource Room (ERR) programs, Developmental Resource Room (DRR) programs, behavior program, autism units, and preschool programs.
"We are continuing to focus on how to help the students in the special programs just as with all of our students that are not showing the same growth," Lords said.
Though some districts and individual schools are not representative of the same levels of growth, the state of Idaho has seen a rise in percentages this spring in comparison to their scores at this same time last year.
"Across Idaho, 90,682 students took the IRI this past May," said Sherri Ybarra, state superintendent of public instruction, in a press release from the Department of Education. "Overall, statewide results from the spring 2022 IRI showed 68.2 percent of Idaho K-3 students were reading at grade level (proficient), up more than 3 percentage points from spring 2021 and only 1.5 percentage points below 2019 -- the last spring testing before COVID-19 disrupted learning."
These spring assessment scores are important because of new state legislation that determines early literacy funding based on the district's scores.
"Another important measure, based on new legislation that ties a portion of a district's early literacy funding to their students' performance on the IRI, compares students' proficiency and growth to the previous year," Ybarra said in the release. "Spring results at each grade level were higher than in 2021, although not back to pre-pandemic levels for grades 1 through 3."
School districts in Idaho Falls represent different numbers compared to the state average and experience.
With a pre-pandemic IRI average of 63.8% in 2019, falling 5.9% below the state average, Idaho Falls School District 91 was working hard to raise its scores. The district dropped slightly after the pandemic in 2021 with an average of 62.1% but has since surpassed their pre-pandemic percentage with a 64.7% average in 2022.
Though this rise in scores is hopeful and shows progress, the District 91 still has nine of their schools below the state average of 68.2%, as follows:
• A.H. Bush Elementary: 49%
• Dora Erickson Elementary: 52.6%
• Edgemont Gardens Elementary: 62.1%
• Ethel Boyes Elementary: 63.3%
• Fox Hollow Elementary: 58.1%
• Hawthorne Elementary: 67.3%
• Linden Park Elementary: 49.1%
• Templeview Elementary: 66.7%
• Theresa Bunker Elementary: 63%
"It’s clear our students are still feeling the impacts of the pandemic and we are working hard on closing those learning gaps," Margaret Wimborne, director of communications and community engagement for District 91 said.
District 93 has shown percentages above the state average for many years but is still 6.5% behind their pre-pandemic scores. In 2019, the district had an average of 77.7% of students reading at grade level, but dropped nearly 10 percent in 2021 to 68.8%. Its most recent 2022 scores reflected a 2.3% growth from the previous year, bringing them to 71.2%.
"We continue to focus on growth because we cannot control how students come to us, we can only control what we do with the students when we have them," Lords said.
While District 93 does have many schools with averages above the state, it has seven that are still below the average, including:
• Ammon Elementary: 64.2%
• Bonneville Online Elementary: 58%
• Bridgewater Elementary: 65.9%
• Hillview Elementary: 61.1%
• Mountain Valley Elementary: 50.6%
• Summit Hills Elementary: 67.1%
• Ucon Elementary: 64.5%
While there are schools in both districts lagging behind the state average, it is important to note that they are also lagging behind schools within their respective districts.
District 91 has three schools above the state average — Longfellow Elementary, 79.9%; Sunnyside Elementary, 74.6%; Westside Elementary, 71.2%.
District 93 has eight schools above the state average — Cloverdale Elementary, 77.1%; Discovery Elementary, 87.3%; Fairview Elementary, 83.9%; Falls Valley Elementary, 71.9%; Iona Elementary, 79.3%; Rimrock Elementary, 79.1%; Tiebreaker Elementary, 73.8%; Woodland Hills Elementary, 72.9%.
"At-risk student groups continued to lag behind their peers," according to an article in Idaho Ed News. "Only 39% of English language learners read at grade level, down from 45% in spring 2019. Only 34% of students with disabilities scored at grade level, up from 32% in 2019."
The IRI scores are separated into three tiers according to the student's abilities. Tier one signifies the student is at grade level, tier two that they are performing near or below grade level, and in tier three, the student is well below grade level.
You can find out how your school scored on the Idaho State Board of Education website.
"In Idaho Falls School District 91, our focus continues to be making sure that all our students are successful, and we will continue working diligently to reach that goal," Wimborne said.