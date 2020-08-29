Nearly six months after schools were closed due to the coronavirus, the majority of Bonneville County students will be returning to classes Monday.
Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 have had teachers in the buildings over the last week to finalize preparations for how the school year will look. Principals and teachers say the focus at the start of the school year will be on welcoming kids back while also getting them used to masks, frequent hand-washing and a higher focus on online work.
"There are always first-day nerves. The kids are not sure what the class is going to be like, and as a teacher I 100% feel that as well," said Chandra Lange, a fourth-grade teacher at Linden Park Elementary School. "That feeling just has the new flavor of the pandemic around us."
Students in both districts will be attending school four days a week with one day for online learning or teacher preparation to start the school year. Idaho Falls' current plan has that off day on Fridays. Bonneville has that day on Mondays but will keep every other Monday in-person for elementary schools.
Some Idaho schools that have already restarted classes have seen the coronavirus come back with their students. Payette School District briefly delayed the start of school after a rise in community-spread cases and Mackay School District made a full switch to online learning days after at least two teachers and a student came down with the virus.
"What you saw happen in Mackay happening at one of our schools is very likely. The key is having the right plans in place to be able to respond appropriately," Idaho Falls High School Principal Dave England said.
At Idaho Falls High School, controlling the flow of students in between classes was a major concern as students returned. Construction cones and retractable belt dividers were set up at the intersection of major hallways to help guide movement between classes. Orange tape was laid out along staircases and students were asked to minimize the time spent in the hall between classes.
The only room at Idaho Falls High School large enough for an all-staff meeting was the gymnasium. The gym's capacity of more than 2,000 students during a normal school event was barely enough to socially distance a few dozen teachers across one half of the floor. So while athletics and events run by the Idaho High School Activities Association will continue this fall, other clubs and schoolwide events are on pause through at least the end of September.
"It's heartbreaking to not give them the homecoming dance or the homecoming parade, but there was no way to distance when we looked at those events," England said.
Back to school events have been given longer windows of time so that fewer families are in the building at once. Freshmen coming to IFHS on Thursday picked up a schedule and map when they entered the largely-empty building before taking a walk through to orient themselves. Hours of grilling and free meals normally provided to families at Discovery Elementary School have been replaced with scattered visits between teachers and parents throughout the day Monday.
Mask requirements will be in place through both the school district plans and the county-level order by Eastern Idaho Public Health on the first day. Discovery teachers are setting aside a corner of their room, more than six feet away from anyone else, where students can take their mask off for a short break during the middle of class.
The school also ordered two custom designs for face masks, one with the school's dragon mascot and one with the phrase "We're All In It Together," that will be given out to students as small prizes during the fall.
"We want to make it fun without being too much of a distraction, make it something to be less afraid of," Principal Kent Marlowe said.
Kim Julian, a fourth-grade teacher at Discovery, will have "pods" of four students around a group of desks to make it easier to contact trace if one tests positive. She said she expected to spend several of her classes at the start of the year getting kids used to working with Chromebooks and seeing whether they had fallen behind during the spring's switch to online learning.
"You always have a summer slide but they gain the information back pretty fast. With us being out of schools a lot longer, I hope it's not too much worse, and we can catch them up," Julian said.
A significant minority of students in both districts chose to move into online schools instead of returning to classes this fall. Both districts 91 and 93 will have close to 1,000 students enrolled solely in their online platforms for the first trimester of the school year.