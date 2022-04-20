Officials from Battelle Energy Alliance, the company that manages Idaho National Laboratory, presented a $1 million check to the College of Eastern Idaho on Wednesday to support the college’s upcoming Future Tech building.
“It is my absolute pleasure to make a donation of $1 million over the next five years to support the Future Tech building at CEI,” INL director John Wagner said. “I’m very proud to be a part of an organization that is Battelle that their mission is science and technology and education that is able and willing to make a donation to something as worthy as this cause."
The Future Tech building is a $43 million, 90,000-square-foot facility the college plans to build and open for students in 2024. The building will be a career and technical education center and house cybersecurity, nuclear technician, solar technology, engineering and advanced manufacturing programs among others.
CEI President Rick Aman said the building will be able to hold about 1,000 students attending classes every year. He said that a larger auditorium also is planned to be built inside the building which will seat about 400 people.
The college still needs to raise about $9 million to pay for the building. Aman said he was hoping to meet that goal in June but CEI officials are prepared to open the building later than expected if the $9 million is not raised by then.
“This building is going to go up and we are going to be able to have an important building (in eastern Idaho),” Aman said. “East Idaho is the only region in Idaho that doesn’t have a similar building so it’s very important that we catch up.”
Lab and college officials also signed a memorandum of understanding to support the partnership between the two entities.
Juan Alvarez, the lab’s chief operating officer, said the memorandum provides CEI students internships and access to the lab’s facilities, equipment and faculty who will assist teaching students.
“We have over 500 people with Ph.D.s in science and engineering in our lab. That is impressive in eastern Idaho,” Alvarez said. “Those people are looking for great education for our kids both in K-12 and programs in this community college.”
Gov. Brad Little praised the agreement and said it was important for Idaho students to receive their education and stay in the state for their careers.
“(It’s our goal) for a junior high or a high school kid here in Bonneville County or the surrounding counties to see a career path of great clarity whether it be a career technical career path or whether it be a career path on to a Ph.D.,” Little said.