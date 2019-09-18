SHELLEY — The elementary and high school students went quiet. All eyes were focused on a log at the center of the classroom, where three small brown insects were beginning to square off.
Jerry Petty fished a dead beetle out of a jar with a pair of long tweezers. Normally he fed a grasshopper to the mantises, but he had gone through all of his grasshoppers during his morning biology class.
"We have to be careful or they will eat each other," Petty said, eliciting gasps and murmurs from the visiting third-graders. "These mantises eat other insects and don't care what kind, even if it's one of their own."
The mantises were some of the only living bugs on display in the class Wednesday, but Petty's overall collection featured thousands of insects. Every fall for the past decade, he's hosted a rotation of students from the elementary schools in Shelley School District that coincides with the third-grade science lessons.
He sets up eight stations full of mounted bugs at tables in his classroom, with each one staffed by a handful of high school students. Some stations are dedicated to certain types of insects, such as butterflies or parasites, while others cover broader topics. The visiting third-graders are quickly rotated from table to table over the course of an hour, where the high schoolers teach them about the world of insects.
"After they have started reading about bugs and looked at some smaller species, they really want to come over and see the full collection," Petty said.
In most previous years, the students would have already gathered their own insects for a class project before coming to Petty's class. Third-grade teacher Marie Cell said this year was the first one that her students hadn't done that project, but the lessons they had done had prepared the students to be excited to learn.
Petty has been building the collection of insects in his Shelley High School class for nearly 50 years. He first started collecting as a 4-H project in middle school, then became more serious when he studied entomology at Utah State University. His decades of study have taken him around the world, collecting insects from here in Idaho and nearly every continent.
Some of the most exotic animals are kept in the display for the extremes of the insect world. A foot-long stick bug is kept in its own box and a massive Atlas moth was kept nearby. Petty said he'd captured a live Atlas moth once on a trip to Sri Lanka with a group from the Smithsonian, but the one in his case came from a trade with another entomologist.
Across the room, third-grader September Stewart pointed inside one of the display cases at a bright orange Monarch butterfly.
"One time we had one of those butterflies land on my dog's nose," she told the other students.
She said she was a little nervous about the next station she would be visiting, which was the only one with live insects. The trays on Petty's desk were dedicated to aquatic bugs and included three different ages of dragonflies: newborn larva, nymphs that hadn't grown wings yet and a full-grown adult that was captured with an injury and couldn't fly away.
Sophomore Ayden Lund poked at the back of one of the dragonfly nymphs with tweezers. If the insect was provoked in the right way, it would shoot water out of its rear to propel itself away from danger. The occasional spray of water in the air startled many of the kids who visited the station.
Lund said he had gone through this class when he was in third grade in Shelley and that it was just as interesting to be on the other side of the lessons.
"When I did this as a kid, it was kind of confusing, but I understand a lot more now from what Mr. Petty has told us," Lund said.
A few minutes after feeding the mantises, Petty's warning was proven true. Two of the mantises on the log went after each other, wings flapping as they battled for supremacy. It didn't take long for the larger female to win the fight and begin eating the loser.
Despite the attack, third-grader Connor Pilgram said the praying mantis was still his favorite of the insects he saw in the class.
"I like that I can hold that one in my hands, and it won't hurt me," Connor said.
In the spring, the schools will work together for a similar event outdoors. Petty will take the young students out to the Gem State Kids Fishing Pond in May to show them local insects in their natural habitat.