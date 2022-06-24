Biblioburro, a local initiative to bring free books to children in Idaho Falls, began as a post-COVID response to bridge the learning gaps that had begun during quarantine.
"We were worried about the learning loss that was happening and were desperate to find a way to help the children in the area," said Gail Rochelle, director of federal programs for Idaho Falls School District 91 and creator of Idaho Falls' own Biblioburro.
Rochelle dreamed of the idea based on a few real-world experiences. The idea first occurred to her while taking lunches to children during COVID that could not make it to District 91's grab-n-go lunch program. The district figured out specific areas or "pockets" of children who could not find their own way to the schools and instead brought lunch to them. Rochelle felt that libraries should work the same way.
"Kids cannot always make it to libraries,"Rochelle said. "They cannot always find a way to get somewhere that has books and especially with everything that COVID created, children seem to be getting out less and less."
She then explained the book written by Jeanette Winter about a true story originating in Colombia of a man named Luis Soriano. Soriano had a love for reading but was gathering far too many books in his home. It became so full of books that his wife one day asked him if he would like to eat books with his rice. He knew that he had to find a solution. The solution became two "burros" or donkeys that would carry the books with him into areas with children that did not have access.
"This is about a belief system," Rochelle said. "Life is complex and challenging. You cannot always expect the children to be brought to you. We wanted to go to them."
This story along with others inspired her and other educators from the district to create their very own Biblioburro or donkey library.
Though the Biblioburro in Idaho Falls uses a van instead of donkeys, they are still delivering free books and lots of excitement to the children of Idaho Falls.
"I am excited because we get to keep the books," said Jazlyn Madrigal, a third grader at Edgemont Elementary.
"I am so excited to get smarter. I can't wait to read this, I love this book," said Piper Johnson, a third grader at Edgemont.