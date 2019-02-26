BOISE — The House Education Committee room was full Tuesday for a hearing on an Idaho Falls lawmaker's bill to replace the current opt-out option for sex education with an opt-in.
Eighteen people spoke against the bill, including several high school students, and three spoke in favor. After more than an hour of testimony, committee Chairman Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, said the committee would hear more testimony and vote on Friday.
Sponsored by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, the bill would change state code so parents have to opt their children into sex education, rather than opting them out as is the law now. It also would require that any materials used in the class be available for parents to review before they let their children participate.
Ehardt read at length from the teacher's manual for the "Reducing the Risk" program, a 16-week program taught in some Idaho high schools that emphasizes abstinence but also teaches about birth control.
“It normalizes sexual activity among the youth," Ehardt said. She read from “role-playing” scenarios describing a couple kissing and touching.
“It normalizes anal and oral sex," Ehardt said. "I have to admit I’m of a different generation — I didn’t even know what this was until college. It talks about putting a condom on.”
Ehardt said the program also teaches students that there are two ways to avoid pregnancy and HIV infection: “One is of course abstaining from sexual intercourse. The other is consistently using protection. Silly me — I was taught that there is only one way!” She said the program is “not our values.”
While Ehardt said her bill wouldn’t change the content that’s taught, just the consent procedure, others said it would make bigger changes, possibly requiring parents to opt in before kids could be taught an array of topics that are part of graduation requirements. Idaho School Boards Association spokeswoman Quinn Perry said that could include “anatomy, physiology, history, literature … even animal science.” Then, students who aren't opted in to those portions of classes would have to be provided alternative education during those times, and the bill provides no funding for that.
A couple of teenagers who testified said the opt-in requirement could especially hurt children whose parents are neglectful or could hurt children who are even being sexually abused at home.
“Opt-in sex education instantly puts young people at a disadvantage,” said 17-year-old Sabine Englert. “This is because it serves as one more barrier between us and the necessary information about our own bodies that we are entitled to.”
“Teens should have information about their own bodies,” said Boise High School sophomore Isabella Hill. “Withholding this information often won’t stop young people from having sex, but it will make it more likely for them to be unprepared and unsafe.”
“Young people need and benefit from multiple sources of learning,” said the Rev. Sara LaWall of the Boise Unitarian Universalist fellowship, who has worked as a sexuality educator. “One place is just not enough.” Also, she said, “many parents and relationships are inconsistent.”
Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, Ehardt’s seatmate and a former Idaho Falls District 91 school trustee, spoke in support of the bill. Zollinger said it’s the job of parents to educate their children, not the government.
“All this talk about taking authority away from the school boards is just crazy,” Zollinger said. “It’s my authority.”
Zollinger said neither parents nor school trustees usually have time to review curriculum in-depth. Changing sex education to an opt-in, he said, would give parents more opportunity to review the materials and ask questions.
“As a parent I think this is great legislation,” he said.
American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho lobbyist Kathy Griesmyer said current law gives parents enough opportunity to review curriculum and be involved.
“We know that access to sex education is critical in helping to reduce teen pregnancy rates,” Griesmyer said.
If the committee approves the bill Friday, it will head to the full House.
Idaho Press reporter Betsy Z. Russell contributed to this report.