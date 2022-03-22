A bill to replace the Common Core education standards in Idaho passed the House and Senate days before the likely end of the 2022 Idaho Legislative Session, bringing to fruition years of efforts from state politicians to end the Common Core educational standards.
The Senate passed House Bill 716 on Monday, sending it to Gov. Brad Little’s desk and he’ll likely sign it into law. Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra praised the bill in a Monday news release and said it was important for Idaho to move away from the Common Core standards.
“I’ve been listening to this controversy since I took office seven years ago. It’s time to move on. Our system calls for content standards to be reviewed and revised every five to six years, and this thorough, deliberate process was past due,” Ybarra said in the release.
The Associated Press reported in January that Common Core standards are benchmarks adopted by more than 40 states to describe what students should know after completing each grade. The standards were developed by the National Governors Association but became a frequent target of Republicans after the Obama administration pushed states to adopt them.
Many conservative politicians and groups in Idaho have opposed the standards citing objections, including to their federal origin, and feel that inappropriate curriculum such as education on climate change is forced on states.
A draft of the replacement standards is available for public viewing on the Idaho State Board of Education’s website. House Bill 716 calls for the new standards to adopt the draft standards, which complements a resolution passed earlier in the House and Senate that removes the previous standards.
The draft of the new science standards does not ditch the concept of climate change. Students at the high school level who demonstrate understanding with the new standards can “communicate how relationships among Earth systems are being influenced by human activity.”
But some students don’t feel the new standards do enough to educate about climate change. When House Bill 716 was read in the House Education Committee on March 3, several high school students testified against the bill for its lack of climate change-related content.
Rep. Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, addressed the students’ concerns during the March 3 hearing and read portions of the standards that were related to human activities and the environment.
“What you are saying, those teachers (on the committee) heard. They know and they wrote them into the science standards for you because they care about you and they care about your future,” Yamamoto told the students.
The new standards were developed with State Department of Education oversight and input from education stakeholders across Idaho.
“Committees of teachers, parents, lawmakers, school board members and administrators worked nearly two years to review and revise these standards, studying standards from other states, listening to public input and making sure our finished product is streamlined, simplified, clear and still rigorous,” Ybarra said in the release. “They did a tremendous job, and our students will be well served by these new standards.”
Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, said Monday on the Senate floor that he was confident of the committee’s process to draft the new standards.
“We had expert teachers and administrators throughout the state helping us,” Lent said.
The bill requires school districts to adopt curricular materials pursuant to the new standards by June 30, 2024. It also requires each content standard to be reviewed on a five-year cycle.