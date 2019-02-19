BOISE — A bill to let police arrest people without a warrant for making threats against a school is headed to the full House.
The House Judiciary committee voted Tuesday to send the bill to the House’s amending order to correct a typographical error.
“We have a duty to protect these kids in school,” said Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise. “There is a constitutional right that these kids have to go to school ... and they have a right to be there free from threats of violence against them. And if someone is making threats of violence against them, I commend these (school resource officers) and our police departments for fully investigating and arresting, if necessary, anybody who would think such a horrible thing as going after children at schools.”
Sponsored by Rep. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, the bill was backed by several major education groups and stems from an incident in Moscow in spring 2018, when a 26-year-old man made a threat on YouTube to commit shootings at two schools. The Legislature passed a law in 2018 making it a misdemeanor to threaten violence against a school while off school grounds, but police could only write the man a misdemeanor citation. Idaho code lists a handful of mostly violent misdemeanors for which police can arrest someone without a warrant, and making threats against a school isn’t on the list.
Meanwhile, the knowledge that the suspect was free touched off a panic in the community, Moscow School District Superintendent Greg Bailey told the committee. Bailey said he and other school employees were overwhelmed dealing with parents, some of whom were making suggestions such as arming teachers, closing the school for three weeks or surrounding the school with a 6-foot razor wire fence. Some parents demanded to be allowed to patrol the hallways. Others said they would sit in front of the schools with guns.
“As you can imagine, most of these options cause an environment that is not nurturing and inhibits us from having a positive environment in our schools and for our students,” Bailey said.
On the day the suspect had threatened to commit the shooting, 379 students stayed home, Bailey said.
“Our parents and community members were upset that we did not have the person arrested and locked up, something I did not have the power to do,” Bailey said.
Stu Hobson, a Nampa police officer and a school resource officer at Nampa’s Ridegvue High School, said the bill would help make communities feel safe about sending their children back to school after a threat. He also said it would be especially helpful to rural districts, where law enforcement resources are especially strained and there might not be enough sheriff’s deputies working to watch a person while waiting for a warrant.
“It really gives us another tool to put in our tool belt, if you will, that allows us to protect kids,” he said.
Several lawmakers questioned the witnesses extensively about the bill’s potential civil rights implications, although in the end Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, cast the only “no” vote. Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, asked Hobson what, if this law passes, would stop lawmakers from expanding the list of misdemeanor threats people can be arrested for.
“How far do we allow this precedent to go?” she asked.
Hobson said he thought it was worth allowing arrests in cases of threats to schools due to the impact they can have on the school and the larger community.
“I appreciate your scrutiny,” he said. “I want to protect our constitutional rights just as much as anyone else in the room.”