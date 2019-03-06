BOISE — A bill to let police officers arrest people without a warrant for making threats against a school passed the Idaho House 47-22 on Wednesday.
The bill's supporters, which included all 14 Democrats and 33 Republicans, cast it as a way to protect schools and communities, while an Idaho Falls lawmaker who spoke against it said it could run into constitutional problems.
Sponsored by Rep. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, the bill is backed by the state's major education and law enforcement groups and stems from an incident in Moscow in spring 2018 when a 26-year-old man made a threat on YouTube to commit shootings at two schools.
The Legislature passed a law in 2018 making it a misdemeanor to threaten violence against a school while off school grounds, but police could only write him a misdemeanor citation. Idaho code lists a handful of mostly violent misdemeanors for which police can arrest someone without a warrant, and making threats against a school isn't on the list. The knowledge that Moscow suspect was free touched off something of a panic in the school community, with hundreds of students skipping school during the week the shooting had been threatened to take place.
Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, worried the bill could land the state in court since it would let police arrest people in their homes without a warrant. Most courts to take up the question, he said, including in the Ninth Circuit, which includes Idaho, have warned against this.
“The majority of federal courts to rule on warrantless home arrests have found that they are unconstitutional,” he said.
Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, said this wouldn’t be a problem, since Idaho law already allows for warrantless arrest for a few misdemeanors and “those have been applied in a way that is constitutional.” Police would still be barred from entering a home without a warrant, he said.
The bill now heads to the Senate.