BOISE — A local lawmaker's bill to get rid of March and August school bond and levy elections passed the Idaho House on Friday.
Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, a former Bonneville Joint School District 93 trustee, said getting rid of those election dates would lead to higher voter turnout.
“By focusing on the May and November dates, I believe many more voters will participate and be informed,” she said.
The bill passed 45-20, and now heads to the Senate. Six Republicans joined the Democrats to oppose it, including local Reps. Neil Anderson, R-Blackfoot, and Jerald Raymond, R-Menan.
A couple of the bill’s opponents said it would go against the spirit of a compromise reached about a decade ago that limited schools to those four election dates instead of allowing them to schedule an election whenever they wanted.
“I do believe that these school issues, especially, are local issues,” Raymond said. “The elections are local issues, and I believe this is a local issue that does not need a state solution.”
Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, a former school superintendent, said having a March election date is important due to the timing, falling after the point where school trustees pretty much know how much state money they'll be getting and as they are in their budget-setting process. School fiscal years start July 1.
"Your budget-setting process is going to be completely out of whack if you don't know what your revenues are," Kerby said.
Horman, who was president of the Idaho School Boards Association when the last election date change was negotiated, said she didn’t realize then that “a culture of gauging voter turnout would develop” where districts use multiple elections to weigh voter support for a proposal. She said she talked to school superintendents while crafting the bill and listened to their concerns.
“I didn’t hear anything that I didn’t think wasn’t solvable by running those elections on a May or November date,” she said.