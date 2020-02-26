BOISE — A local lawmaker's bill to ban transgender women and girls from playing on female school and college sports teams is headed to the Senate.
Rep. Barbara Ehardt's bill, titled the "Fairness in Women's Sports Act," cleared the House 52-17 Wednesday. Reps. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell; Bill Goesling, R-Moscow; and Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, joined all 14 Democrats in voting against it.
Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, who played basketball in high school and college and went on to a 15-year career as a college basketball coach, views banning transgender girls and women from female teams as a way of protecting them from unfair competition and preserving the promise of Title IX, the 1972 federal regulation banning sex discrimination in school sports.
“Make no mistake, there is discrimination, this would be against girls and women," she said. "We need to protect those opportunities. Letting boys and men compete against girls and women (takes away) those opportunities and shatters our dreams.”
Two Republicans other than Ehardt debated in favor of the bill on the floor and seven Democrats debated against it. Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, said it goes far beyond the existing guidelines of groups such as the National Collegiate Athletic Association, which lets transgender women compete on women's teams after a year of testosterone suppression treatment. Davis was paralyzed from the chest down after a skiing accident at age 16 but continued to compete in numerous sports and became a Paralympian.
"With all the challenges that trans athletes and trans people and trans students face — increased bullying, depression, increased number of suicide attempts — this restrictive bill is not the answer to protecting women’s sports," Davis said.
The bill would require public schools, colleges and universities, or private ones that are affiliated with the Idaho High School Activities Association or with the college sports organizations the state’s public colleges and universities belong to, to designate teams as either male, female or coed, and says teams designated for females shall not be open to male students. In case of a dispute, sex would be established with a physician’s statement based on the student’s external and internal reproductive systems, the amount of testosterone the student naturally produces and a genetic analysis.
"I think it’s the right thing to do," said Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, who was the athletic director at Idaho Falls High School when Ehardt was in school there. "We are the Legislature of the state of Idaho and, we need to make a clear statement about our policies and our feelings."
Many of the bill's opponents have raised concerns about the examination process. After it passed the House, the Idaho Joint Democratic Caucus put out a press release calling it "child genital exploration legislation."
“From a privacy perspective, I am not aware of any other government program that requires a genital inspection for participation, but the notion that you need to go through that to be on a high school golf team is pretty stunning," said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise.
Rubel, who is a lawyer, predicted the bill would be challenged in court and the state will lose. An attorney general's opinion on the bill that Rubel requested and shared with the media Tuesday predicted several legal grounds under which it could be challenged, and which the state would have difficulty defending. Also, Rubel said, the bill doesn't restrict who can challenge an athlete's gender.
"Anyone that wants to put their classmate through misery could apparently just dispute their gender and force them to go through this humiliating process," she said.
Ehardt said she doesn't think the bill will require a genital inspection all cases. She said the state will also be sued if her bill doesn't pass, pointing to a recently filed case in Connecticut.
"It has been said there will be lawsuits," Ehardt said. "My friends, there will be lawsuits, and guess from where they’re coming. Just like the three young women in Connecticut, these lawsuits will be coming from the parents of those girls whose opportunities have been displaced by biological boys and men. … So we will be getting ahead of the game and preempting that from occurring."
The bill's supporters have usually referred to transgender girls and women as "biological males." Assistant Minority Leader John McCrostie, D-Garden City, said he would call them girls and women.
"I'm not doing it because it's the politically correct thing and I'm not saying it because it's 'woke,' but I'm doing it because it's polite and respectful," he said.
Similar legislation has been introduced in several states this year. Ehardt worked on the bill with the Alliance Defending Freedom, an Arizona-based socially conservative group that opposes letting transgender girls take part in girls’ sports, and much of its language is identical to one that was introduced in Mississippi earlier this year.