BOISE — A bill that would prevent school districts and other taxing entities from running a failed bond again for another 11 months easily passed the Idaho House on Thursday.
The House voted 48-21 to send the bill to the Senate. Seven Republicans, including local Reps. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, Marc Gibbs, R-Grace, Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, and Jerald Raymond, R-Menan, joined all 14 Democrats in voting against it.
Sponsor Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said it would protect taxpayers from overly aggressive taxing districts, listing examples of times when school districts have run the same or a similar bond in back-to-back elections. Elections cost money, she said, and if a bond fails a district should do more to get voter feedback rather than running the same or a substantially similar one again.
“I do think that citizens, after their vote, they take their time to make a decision if they can afford the levy," she said. "They look at all their circumstances, they look at how it’ll affect them financially, and they make that decision. And I do think that needs to be honored, at least for a year."
Scott sponsored a similar bill in 2018, which passed the House but died in the Senate.
School districts in Idaho use bonds, which require two-thirds voter approval, to build new buildings or make major repairs to or expansions of existing ones. There have been instances in eastern Idaho in recent years where a school district ran the same bond twice within a year, although not necessarily in the very next elections. Idaho Falls School District 91, for example, ran a bond to build a new high school in November 2017, then again in August 2018 after the first one failed. Both times it got a majority but not the two-thirds needed.
The bill's opponents called it a solution in search of a problem and said districts rarely run the same bond in the very next election after one fails.
"We’re a local control state except when we’re not local control," said Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, a former school superintendent.
Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, a former teacher, said both most of Idaho's neighbors and other states that have restrictions similar to the one in Scott's bill also only require either a simple majority or a lower threshold than two-thirds to pass a bond. Toone and Kerby said bonds should be a local decision.
“If they’re running it too often, get rid of them (the school board) rather than going to the Legislature and getting Big Brother to make a fix because you’re not willing to make a fix yourself," Kerby said.
Local Reps. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, and Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, spoke in favor of the bill. Zollinger said he would prefer bond elections were only allowed in May and November, coinciding with primary and general elections, rather than the generally much lower-turnout March and August election dates. Turnout drops when districts keep running the same bond, he said.
"People just get voter fatigue," he said. "Whether this is a strategy, whether a school district thinks it needs to do it, it happens."
Young said the bill was "about protecting that voter process and protecting the voice of the people at the most local level." And she didn't buy the argument that the bill was addressing a rare problem.
“I’m not sure if that’s a good principle," she said. "People don’t murder people very often either. But we don’t think it’s a good idea, and … it’s illegal."