Bonneville Joint School District 93 has a mascot for its next school, but the building is still more than a year from completion.
The district broke ground on Black Canyon Middle School in June. After seven months of construction, representatives from the district and the general contractor say the building is more than a third completed and on track to wrap up next spring and be ready to accept students for the 2021-2022 school year.
There were about 40 workers on the site on the afternoon of Jan. 24, despite the constant snowfall. Some were on ladders, starting to install the heating systems into the most completed sections of the building. One worker was piling up the snow that had collected in a section before its roof was completed, so that the snow could be lifted out by crane and free up space to continue construction.
"We're hanging drywall right now and getting ready to start finishing walls. The goal was to get heaters in the school to start drying out the water and we've started doing that," said Eric Albaugh, the site manager for the project's lead contractor, Headwaters Construction Company.
Headwaters also was the general contractor for Thunder Ridge High School and currently is working with Teton School District on two new buildings. During the summer, the construction team at Black Canyon will grow to about 100 workers a day.
At 135,000 square feet, Black Canyon will be about 12 percent larger than Sandcreek Middle School, and it will house at least 800 middle school students once opened. The project was paid for by a $35 million dollar bond passed in 2018.
The most unusual feature of Black Canyon's design is its use of pods, a set of five core subjects classrooms with a shared hallway where students spend most of their school day. Director of Facilities John Pymm compared the layout of the pods to the spikes on the back of a stegosaurus, with the main hallways serving as the spine of the building and each pod as an off-shooting wing.
"This model lets you really create an environment where you can get to know the students a lot better and share ideas with the other teachers," Pymm said.
Each floor will have three sets of pods. The ones on the second floor will have skylights, and the ones on the ground floor will have recesses in the ceiling that resemble skylights.
During planning for the school, questions arose about how to allow natural light into those classrooms while still keeping them safe during a lockdown. District officials decided to balance those by needs by placing the highest-security gates at the entrance from the main hallways into each pod.
"We want there to be a lot of glass. We want to allow natural lighting for the school without posing a security risk," Pymm said.
He added that the school was designed to possibly add at least one more wing of pods if the district needs additional space for students in the future.
The school is more than 40 percent finished this week, with some sections much further along than others. One wing of pods had its walls largely finished on both floors and had temporary wooden doors in place to separate it from the rest of the building. Meanwhile, work on the gym was being saved for last, and little is done there apart from the concrete base and the beginnings of a locker room.
At the end of the cafeteria will be a large flight of stairs leading to the second floor. Albaugh explained that those "learning stairs" can be used by students as a gathering space during the day and will double as bleachers when the school hosts events in the cafeteria.
District officials also have made progress on other decisions related to Black Canyon while it's being built. Earlier this month, the District 93 school board voted to establish The Storm as the new school's official mascot. It was the district's second choice for the mascot, after board members decided against using Olympians due to potential legal issues with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
Pymm said the district would start looking for a principal for Black Canyon in the fall, and work on other hiring decisions once the school is closer to opening.
In addition to its monthly reports to the school district, Headwaters has launched a website www.d-93constructionupdates.com to provide a running update of the progress at Black Canyon each month. The website posts photographs of construction and promises to include a percentage completed at the end of each month, though no percentage updates were posted for any month as of Thursday.