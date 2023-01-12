Board Chairwoman Lara Hill has resigned from Idaho Falls School District 91’s Board of Trustees effective immediately, ending her term 11 months early.
Hill has represented Zone 3 in the district since 2018, areas including Theresa Bunker, Edgemont, Longfellow, Linden Park and Sunnyside elementary schools as well as surrounding patrons.
“I am proud of my service to the district and the community during my time on the board, but now it’s time for me to focus on my family and professional life,” Hill said in a District 91 news release Thursday. “I will continue to advocate for and support the district’s students, families, staff and administrators, and I plan to serve the district in other ways, including as a member of the D91 Education Foundation.”
The board is accepting applications from candidates interested in the Zone 3 seat until Feb. 7, district officials said.
“We appreciate Lara’s many years of service on the Board of Trustees, and her dedication, diligence and devotion working on behalf of the district’s students, teachers and staff,” said Hillary Radcliffe, who was elected as chairwoman in a board reorganization Wednesday, in the release.
According to the release, anyone interested in filling the Zone 3 seat should submit an application and a letter of interest to the district office, 690 John Adams Parkway. Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 7.
Letters of interest should include the candidate’s qualifications and the reasons he or she would like to serve on the board of trustees, the release said.
The new board member will serve the balance of Hill’s term, ending in November.
Current board members plan to review the submitted applications and then announce their next steps in the board’s Feb. 8 meeting.
