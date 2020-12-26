There is nothing more critical in education than a highly effective teacher in every classroom who can inspire children to learn and grow. But, another important aspect is warm and welcoming school facilities that support rigorous and relevant instruction.
Upgrading facilities in Idaho Falls School District 91 has been one of our priorities in the last 10 years with the district investing more than $60 million in its buildings and infrastructure. Those projects have ranged from replacing aged buildings to major renovations.
Today’ learning spaces need to be light and bright and provide easy access to technology that can help engage students and bring lessons to life. Schools need flexible spaces for specialized learning such as STEM at Temple View Elementary School, EL Education at Sunnyside Elementary School or project-based learning at Compass Academy. Students need room to gather in large groups to collaborate or in small groups to workshop ideas.
D91 patrons in 2012 approved a $53 million bond, which paid to replace four of the district’s aged elementary schools — Dora Erickson, Ethel Boyes, Edgemont Gardens and Longfellow. It was the first bond passed since the early 1990s and allowed the district to build 21st Century schools with big classrooms, breakout spaces and technology such as interactive white boards and classroom sound systems. The schools also have an upgraded infrastructure that allows hundreds of children to be online at the same time if necessary.
In addition, the bond paid for upgrades to the science wing at Skyline High School, a complete renovation of Emerson Alternative High School, improvements to Idaho Falls High School and the transformation of Clair E. Gale Junior High School into Compass Academy. Part of the New Tech Network where technology is integrated into everyday instruction, Compass has large rooms for combined instruction and a cyber hall where students can collaborate on projects.
The most recent projects to improve learning spaces in D91 include a new four-classroom addition to Sunnyside Elementary School to accommodate the continued growth on Idaho Falls’ south side and an expansion and addition of a new classroom to the auto shop at Idaho Falls High School, which is part of the district’ Career Technical Education program.
While significant investments have been made, there is still more work to be done. Current priorities include improvements to Idaho Falls and Skyline high schools. Many teachers in those buildings struggle with small classrooms in outdated buildings that lack common spaces where students can congregate and an infrastructure that can support today’s technology needs.
Working with parents, patrons and staff, the district has developed a long-term plan to address many of these needs. The plan includes possible changes to the grade configurations of our schools with K-5 elementary schools, Grade 6-8 middle schools and Grade 9-12 high schools. The changes could create space for all-day kindergarten in the elementary schools and give middle school students access to more advanced classes and enrichment. Expanding opportunities for students was one of the reasons D91 moved freshmen into the high schools several years ago.
Unfortunately, with the emergence of COVID-19 in the spring, this work was put on hold. Hopefully the district can revisit this plan next year and continue working with the community to improve learning environments in Idaho Falls School District 91.