The school report cards from the Idaho State Department of Education indicate few major changes in academic performance within the two local schools districts have happened since 2017.
The report cards were first posted online at idahoschools.org in December with information on school and district performance from the last three years, tracking student test scores and achievement along with more general information about enrollment and demographics. This year's batch of numbers was uploaded Friday and show that few major changes have happened for Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 overall.
Five initial points of comparison:
- District 93 high schoolers performed well on the ISAT last year. The district was above the state average on both the English language and science sections, though still behind the long-term goals set by the state Department of Education a few years earlier. The statewide test had English scores of 55.6 percent proficient and science scores of 59.6 percent, compared to 57.1 percent and 60.5, respectively, in District 93.
The District 91 scores were below the state average in all three categories of the ISAT, with the science scores dropping by five percentage points between 2017 and 2019.
- Migrant students in District 91 performed especially well on the ISAT test last year. The scores of students from migrant families, who make up about just one percent of students in the district, was above the average for all other students for the first time this year.
While that improvement did not hold for other subgroups of students, it does follow a larger state trend of improvement. In a press release that accompanied the report, Superintendent of Public Education Sherri Ybarra pointed out that the number of schools with 'achievement gaps' within the student demographics dropped from 247 to 188 this year.
- The report also includes the official numbers from the first year of the Idaho Reading Indicator, a reading test given to kindergarten through third-grade students. Of the 10 largest school districts in the state, Bonneville had the second-highest rate of students reading at grade level and Idaho Falls had the second-lowest rate.
Charter schools all logged the highest individual scores, with Taylor's Crossing Public Charter School placing in the top five at 91 percent reading-level.
- Nearly 90 percent of District 93 students are taking part in college and career readiness classes but less than a third ended up meeting the benchmark SAT scores. On the other side, District 91 saw an improvement in the average SAT scores even as fewer students took part in college readiness classes.
- Idaho Falls' graduation rate has improved to 76 percent, up four percent from a few years earlier but still behind the state average of 80 percent. At Emerson High School, the graduation rate has risen from 15 percent to 40 percent in the last two school years. Bonneville's graduation rate has grown at a similar rate but is currently at 81 percent.