A driver shortage tied to coronavirus cases has led Bonneville Joint School District 93 to cancel the majority of this week’s middle and high school routes.
In a letter to parents sent out Sunday, Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said multiple drivers in the district had either tested positive for the coronavirus, been asked to isolate because of close contact with a positive case or begun showing symptoms of the virus. All high school routes were canceled on Oct. 5 and Oct. 12, when the majority of students are learning from home anyway, and the remainder of this week will only have a fraction of the normal buses.
Woolstenhulme said District 93 has been working with a shortage of drivers since the start of the school year. After a slate of drivers chose to retire early in the year because they were in high-risk categories, the district has asked some of their bus mechanics and transportation office staff to volunteer to fill missing positions.
“We have staffing shortages in other areas, but we can typically pull in a volunteer. As a school bus driver, you need to have very specific qualifications so there’s not a deep pool of candidates we can pull from,” Woolstenhulme said.
Woolstenhulme encouraged families in his letter to find carpool options with other parents or families in their neighborhood to get to school this week. Students that can’t find a way to school can participate in online versions of their regular classes.
Rides will still be provided for students who have transportation requirements in their Individualized Education Plans. The full list of canceled routes for this week is below:
Canceled bus routes
|Bonneville/ Rocky Mountain
|Thunder Ridge
|Hillcrest/ Sandcreek
|1 Cloverdale/ Lawndale
|43 Calico Sky/ Badger Creek
|8 Lower Centennial Ranch
|18 Ucon
|47 Newgate/ Centennial Ranch
|11 Saint Clair Estates
|19 Hatch
|48 Mcdonalds Farm
|13 Croft/ Tyra
|22 Ucon
|52 Iona
|21 Quail Ridge
|23 Ucon
|58 Founders/ Cottages
|24 Wand/Ross/Woodland Hills
|31 Iona
|59 Foothill/ Iona
|26 Blackhawk/Sagewood/Highwillow
|45 Corner Stone/ Bridgewater
|71 Corner Store/ Castelle Drive
|30 Mcdonalds Farm
|57 Fairview
|82 Foothills/ Quail Ridge
|34 Cottages
|63 Fairview
|35 Cortland Ridge to North Mazy Way
|67 Ucon
|41 Founders Point
|72 Falls Valley/ Woodbridge
|53 Stace/Falcon
|73 Caribou Meadows/ Cloverdale
|54 Eagles Homestead Centennial Ranch
|78 Ucon
|62 Malbin Apartments
|79 Iona
|76 Tiebreaker
|83 Panorama/ Iona
|80 Woodland Hills
|81 Big Bend/Camoraloma