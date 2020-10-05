A driver shortage tied to coronavirus cases has led Bonneville Joint School District 93 to cancel the majority of this week’s middle and high school routes.

In a letter to parents sent out Sunday, Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said multiple drivers in the district had either tested positive for the coronavirus, been asked to isolate because of close contact with a positive case or begun showing symptoms of the virus. All high school routes were canceled on Oct. 5 and Oct. 12, when the majority of students are learning from home anyway, and the remainder of this week will only have a fraction of the normal buses.

Woolstenhulme said District 93 has been working with a shortage of drivers since the start of the school year. After a slate of drivers chose to retire early in the year because they were in high-risk categories, the district has asked some of their bus mechanics and transportation office staff to volunteer to fill missing positions.

“We have staffing shortages in other areas, but we can typically pull in a volunteer. As a school bus driver, you need to have very specific qualifications so there’s not a deep pool of candidates we can pull from,” Woolstenhulme said.

Woolstenhulme encouraged families in his letter to find carpool options with other parents or families in their neighborhood to get to school this week. Students that can’t find a way to school can participate in online versions of their regular classes.

Rides will still be provided for students who have transportation requirements in their Individualized Education Plans. The full list of canceled routes for this week is below:

Canceled bus routes

Bonneville/ Rocky Mountain Thunder Ridge Hillcrest/ Sandcreek
1 Cloverdale/ Lawndale 43 Calico Sky/ Badger Creek 8 Lower Centennial Ranch
18 Ucon 47 Newgate/ Centennial Ranch 11 Saint Clair Estates
19 Hatch 48 Mcdonalds Farm 13 Croft/ Tyra
22 Ucon 52 Iona 21 Quail Ridge
23 Ucon 58 Founders/ Cottages 24 Wand/Ross/Woodland Hills
31 Iona 59 Foothill/ Iona 26 Blackhawk/Sagewood/Highwillow
45 Corner Stone/ Bridgewater 71 Corner Store/ Castelle Drive 30 Mcdonalds Farm
57 Fairview 82 Foothills/ Quail Ridge 34 Cottages
63 Fairview 35 Cortland Ridge to North Mazy Way
67 Ucon 41 Founders Point
72 Falls Valley/ Woodbridge 53 Stace/Falcon
73 Caribou Meadows/ Cloverdale 54 Eagles Homestead Centennial Ranch
78 Ucon 62 Malbin Apartments
79 Iona 76 Tiebreaker
83 Panorama/ Iona 80 Woodland Hills
81 Big Bend/Camoraloma

