Nearly all school districts in Idaho offer classes either four or five days a week. Next year, Bonneville Joint School District 93 could try to split the difference.
District leaders are strongly considering keeping a version of this year's pandemic-affected schedule for the 2021-2022 school year. The district had set aside Mondays for non-core instruction to let teachers prepare to work with students remotely or in quarantine early in the school year.
That approach has evolved as the district was able to keep most students attending in-person. Elementary school teachers have used every other Monday to focus on working together and developing plans for the rest of the week. Secondary schools offered direct intervention for smaller groups of students every week.
Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said the new approach to Mondays has been popular with both teachers and parents even though it would reduce the district's total number of instructional hours.
"Because of the time teachers are spending working together, the time they spend in the classroom with kids is much more effective and more impactful," Woolstenhulme said.
The students who came in for work at Bonneville High School on Monday were spread throughout the school. Teachers worked with a handful of students in their classes on essays or math problems. In the balcony above the school gym, a quartet of saxophone and French horn players were rehearsing.
Bonneville student Matthew Sorensen said he liked coming to the school on Mondays to practice music and focus on the rest of his school work.
"It's not a catch up day, it's a work day, and I can do most of my school work from 8 to 12 and then have plenty of time to hang out with my friends," Sorensen said.
In the last few weeks, the district surveyed parents and teachers to gauge their level of support in devoting at least some Mondays next year to intervention time. Parents of elementary school students were slightly in favor of keeping the alternating Monday schedule, but preferred it to the other options listed by the district. Parents of older students were much more in favor of the current approach to Mondays.
Teachers were the most enthusiastic, with the majority who were surveyed agreeing that "students had benefited from getting extra help and support" and that Mondays were more effective than early release Wednesdays.
"There's time to meet with the other grade-level teachers and discuss how each student is doing on their road to proficiency," said Mary Campbell, a third-grade teacher at Fairview Elementary School.
Fairview had an easier time adapting to Mondays than other parts of the district. Fairview had previously built time into the district's early release Wednesdays for teachers to work together and plan as professional learning communities.
Campbell and her fellow third-grade teacher Debora Funke said there's a "love-hate relationship" with making that change permanent. They estimated that about a third of their students needed a level of intervention for at least one subject during the year. Being able to plan or reach out to students every other Monday would help them provide that direct work.
On the other hand, the change was still a net loss in instructional hours. Funke said the school was already frontloading a lot of core material into the early parts of the day and the trimester and saw that trend continuing next year.
"When you're trying to cover a lot of content anyway, going from five to four days in a week is a big difference," Funke said.
Woolstenhulme had planned to present the change to the school board earlier this month for approval. The rejection of the levies in the March 9 election changed his plans. District officials are considering potential cuts and salary limitations tied to the possible $8.6 million budget decrease from the levies' failure, some of which would prevent them from significantly altering the normal schedule.
Woolstenhulme said the district may have to implement furlough days if it is unable to make up the loss in funding from the levies, which would make it difficult to shorten Mondays.
"For example, if we have to implement five furlough days next year, that's going to drop us below the state minimum number of hours. Then we would have to implement full-day instruction on those Mondays," Woolstenhulme said.
Bonneville's school board voted Wednesday to attempt a renewal of the supplemental levy and plant facility levy in May without the previously proposed increase.
There would be slight differences between the approach for Mondays this year and next year if the schedule is enacted. The alternating pattern for the elementary schools would shift based on where holidays fall. At higher grade levels, the default would be that students attend school on Monday mornings to complete classwork and ask questions unless their teachers tells them otherwise.