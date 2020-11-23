The cases of COVID-19 being reported by Idaho Falls and Bonneville school districts are staying apace with the record numbers being reported by the rest of Bonneville County over the last week.
Idaho Falls School District 91 set new records for both student and staff cases reported during a week of this school year. There were 33 students across 10 different schools that reported positive COVID tests along with 18 teachers and district employees, according to the regularly updated report kept on the district website.
District 91’s school board chose not to modify the current approach to schooling during last week’s board meeting. That leaves the three largest high schools attending on alternating days and all other schools doing in-person lessons four days a week as the district enters its second trimester on Monday.
Bonneville Joint School District 93 added an active case comparison to its online dashboard at the main district website — showing how the number of active COVID cases in the school district would track if they had the same cutoff points as the counties do under Eastern Idaho Public Health’s current plan. That graph reveals a rate of cases that has been well above the overall county rate for much of the past two months.
“It was a bit of an ‘aha’ moment,” Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme told the school board Wednesday shortly after the display first went live. “I guess I was a bit under the assumption that we were doing better than the county as a school district.”
District 93 passed 50 cases per 10,000 residents around Oct. 7, which was twice the rate that Bonneville County had at the same time. The cases continued rising through the next few weeks until it passed 75 active cases, which meant there were more than 100 cases at one time among the 15,000 students and staff in the district.
That peak in cases has dropped in recent weeks. The school district and Bonneville County have had a similar case rate of 50 per 10,000 residents for the last few days, though that marks a peak for the county. Fifty students and 24 staff members had tested positive for the virus in the days leading up to Thanksgiving break. District 93’s display shows the schools did hit a new peak in student quarantines last week but doesn’t indicate how individual schools were affected.