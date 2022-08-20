Eagle Rock Middle School (copy)
In this Post Register file photo, Bran Eckman helps Alexander Renna and Lehi Scott with their life science work at Eagle Rock Middle School on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

 JOHN ROARK | Post Register

It's been 2 1/2 years since the COVID-19 pandemic started, but the virus is still affecting everyday life in the U.S.

Area schools are embarking upon their third pandemic school year and while officials from both Bonneville Joint School District 93 and Idaho Falls School District 91 agree on the focus of the school year, their plans for keeping students in seats are different.  

Download PDF District 91 COVID-19 response plan
District 91's COVID-19 response plan.
Download PDF District 93 COVID-19 response plan
District 93's COVID-19 response plan

