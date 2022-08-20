It's been 2 1/2 years since the COVID-19 pandemic started, but the virus is still affecting everyday life in the U.S.
Area schools are embarking upon their third pandemic school year and while officials from both Bonneville Joint School District 93 and Idaho Falls School District 91 agree on the focus of the school year, their plans for keeping students in seats are different.
Officials from both districts emphasize the importance of student safety and quality education. With the first day of school being just a week away, students, parents, teachers and district officials are scrambling to prepare for the school year while also struggling with the mitigation plans for COVID-19.
With nearly 900 new cases statewide since Aug. 15, according to Idaho.gov, COVID-19 is still prevalent in Idaho and is a cause for concern. District officials have approved their individual plans to handle infection rates for the 2022-2023 school year and have released them to the public.
"Our focus is on helping students be successful, trying to fill any learning gaps that have occurred because of the pandemic in years past, and really doing what we can to support our families while at the same time mitigating the risks and keeping our staff and students safe and healthy," said Margaret Wimborne, director of communications and community engagement for Idaho Falls School District 91.
The first day of school is Aug. 23 for District 91 and Aug. 29 for District 93.
This year, District 91 released a one-page COVID-19 response plan, much smaller than its plan from previous years. The plan has language of encouragement when speaking on topics such as vaccination, health guidelines and hygiene but makes no firm requirements on any of the matters.
District 91 will continue to clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, encourage good hygiene practices such as regular hand washing and make hand sanitizer available in schools, common areas and classrooms, according to its COVID-19 response plan. The district also encourages those who are sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to stay home.
District 91 officials have not set any limitations for the number of students or faculty that may be infected before school closure decisions will be made but will look at the virus’ local impact and act accordingly, Wimborne said.
Wimborne said district officials encourage students and staff to seek guidance from medical professionals if they have concerns about COVID-19.
District 93's plan is more intensive.
District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme appeared in a Facebook live meeting on Monday to introduce and discuss the district's plan for the new year.
District 93 officials discussed a three-phase plan of action depending on COVID-19 infection rates throughout the district. The first phase, a low-moderate 0-15% infection rate or "green" phase, will be in effect on the first day of school. The green plan requires anyone with symptoms of an infectious disease to stay home and seek medical counsel. This plan also encourages hygiene practices, provides hand sanitizer and encourages students and faculty to be vaccinated.
The next or "yellow" phase would only go into effect if infection rates rise to between 15% and 25%. The yellow phase continues all low-moderate risk strategies while also having staff actively monitoring students for symptoms, with symptomatic children and staff being sent home from school, only being allowed to return with a negative COVID-19 test. Families will be notified of exposure.
Infection rates above 25% would trigger the red, or unsafe conditions phase, which gives Woolstenhulme authorization to cancel in-person classes, according to the district's COVID-19 response plan.
Both districts have chosen to leave mask mandates out of their respective COVID-19 mitigation strategies. District 93 officials said an overwhelming lack of support for previous mask mandates led to an inability to maintain the rule.
"When we had the mask requirement in place for the fall, many families complied but there was also a staunch resistance from some, it created a lot of disruption for our schools," Woolstenhulme said.
"Masks were a very heated topic when we put out surveys to our parents and staff. It was one that we realized we needed support from our parents to make effective and there just was not enough support to do it."
Officials from both districts worry that the effects of a COVID-19 outbreak, such as the one seen in 2022, could render them unable to continue in-person teaching.
"We are always concerned about the safety of our students and staff with COVID-19 or any other infectious disease, I mean that's always a priority," Wimborne said. "We will be monitoring that and we just encourage our parents, our students, our staff to follow the guidance."
Woolstenhulme shared that in the 2021-2022 school years, District 93 saw cases rise in September and then again in January, the latter causing wide-spread school closure.
"I expect our experience to be very similar to last year … " Woolstenhulme said. "We are not really afraid of anything, but if we do experience another spike like we had, it will be very disruptive. It made it very difficult for us to keep our buses running and to keep our classrooms supervised. The number of cases right now aren't concerning to me but the type of spike we saw last year would definitely be a concern."
If infection rates peak like they did in the 2021-2022 school year, Woolstenhulme said there's not much the district can do.
"What we learned is that … there is just a certain threshold where we can continue to function and the spike last year put us past that threshold," Woolstenhulme said. "We would literally have to have 10 to 15 bus drivers on call to backfill for our drivers … and our substitute pool would have to increase by 50-100% to handle that type of spike and they aren't there.
"If we get that type of surge again we are just going to have to look at shutting down schools for a few days until we are on the other side of it."
Both districts feel that their plans are in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and that keeping students in their classrooms with teachers is the best-case scenario but feel they are prepared for the worst if it comes.
"We don't want people to think it's an ideal situation by any stretch. We want kids in our classrooms, face-to-face with our teachers, but if we had to close, we are certainly much better prepared than we were two years ago," Woolstenhulme said.
Likewise, District 91 officials will plan for the worst and hope for the best when it comes to the pandemic.
"We will make adjustments as needed," Wimborne said. "We will support families as needed to make sure that our students are successful."