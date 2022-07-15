Every Thursday in June, Bonneville Joint School District 93 is driving a trailer to four different locations within the district and giving books to children in hopes of inspiring excitement for reading.
"We do this because we want to instill in them a love for reading early," said Jason Lords, executive director of instruction and learning for the district. "There are children that are wanting and needing to continue reading during the summer and we want to be here to provide the opportunity. The joy that I see on the kids' faces as they come up and take books is unreal."
Lords was helping at the Words on Wheels trailer Thursday with Becky Buddenbohm, administrative assistant for District 93, Jodie Barnes, data analyst and testing coordinator for District 93, and Heath Jackson, executive director of planning and personnel.
Hundreds of books are taken out of the trailer in bins and placed in-front of the children who are eager to start rummaging through the seemingly endless piles.
"I got 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' and three others, I am excited to read all of them," said fourth grader Evie Marchant.
The white 'WOW' trailer will be stopping at 2179 Alan Street from 9-9:30 a.m., 4030 John Adams Parkway from 9:45-10:15 a.m., 480 Eden Drive from 10:30-11:45 a.m., and McCowin Park, 3074 Southwick Lane from 11:15-11:45 a.m.
The initiative began as a checkout and return system but quickly evolved, Lords said.
"Kids were way too excited when they ran over and picked up the books," he said. "We told them that if they took them home, read them, and wanted to exchange them for other books they could, but if they loved one and wanted to keep it, that was OK too."
With about 30 kids filtering in and out -- smiles across their faces, and light filling their eyes -- the bins became less and less crowded with books.
Along with books to take home, children were given a summer reading bingo chart that could lead to prizes when completed.
The student's first achieved bingo is awarded with a coupon for Reed's Dairy ice cream and a "blackout," a fully filled in bingo chart, wins a Paramount movie ticket.
"We want to incentivize reading at whatever level the children are at," Lords said. "The books are organized by reading level but we do not tell them they have to choose from their grade level. If they are more comfortable reading below it, above it, or right on the mark, we just want them to keep reading."
The Words on Wheels trailer will be stopping at these locations again on Thursday, July 21, and for the last time this summer on Thursday, July 28.