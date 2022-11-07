Patrons residing in Bonneville Joint School District 93 voted in support of the district’s two-year supplemental levy renewal and bond redistribution requests Tuesday.
“We are really appreciative of all the support we have had tonight,” District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said. “These two issues were extremely important to the district and we just can’t be more grateful.”
The district’s board of trustees asked voters to extend an annual $5.8 million supplemental levy as well as allow for the redistribution of funds from the district’s last approved bond from 2018.
The 2018 bond was used to build Black Canyon Middle School but the cost was overestimated, leaving $1.5 million in unused funds. The board asked voters for permission to use that $1.5 million on other facilities in the district and the voters were supportive.
Language in the bond restricted district officials from using the extra funds for needed projects throughout the district, only allowing the district to use the funds for purposes that were originally identified on the ballot. Those uses included building Black Canyon Middle School, replacing the roof at Iona Elementary School and constructing a parent drop-off loop at Falls Valley Elementary School, projects which have all been completed under budget.
The approval of the redistribution of the 2018 bond money will help fund the replacement of the cafeteria at Ammon Elementary School, repair the roofs at Bonneville High School and Ammon Elementary and replace the bus garage.
The district said the $1.5 million will partially fix the issues but it would also be using proceeds from recent property sales to complete the work. District officials also alluded to the necessity of a future bond to finish the projects.
“We were really watching closely tonight to see how other things would weigh out in the polls,” Woolstenhulme said. “District 91 did not get their bond and that shows us that voters are concerned about their taxes and that we have a lot more thinking to do before we put anything else in front of them.”
Though Woolstenhulme said, due to growth, District 93 would have to bond sometime in the near future, district officials and board members will be doing extensive research before proposing any new bonds.
Along with the redistribution of the 2018 bond funds, district officials asked voters to extend a two-year levy the district has had since 2008.
The two-year supplemental levy will total $11.6 million and will be used for classroom supplies, resource officers, coaches and extracurricular advisers, transportation, teachers and counselors and more, district officials said.
