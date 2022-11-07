Scott Woolstenhulme

 Fred Morton

Patrons residing in Bonneville Joint School District 93 voted in support of the district’s two-year supplemental levy renewal and bond redistribution requests Tuesday.

“We are really appreciative of all the support we have had tonight,” District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said. “These two issues were extremely important to the district and we just can’t be more grateful.”


