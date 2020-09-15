Bonneville High School will be closed for two days after a student who was at the school Tuesday tested positive for the coronavirus.
Bonneville Joint School District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said the school had been doing contact tracing with students Tuesday after at least one member of the Bonneville football team had tested positive for the virus. One student who had begun showing symptoms was taken to see a family doctor, took a rapid response test for the coronavirus and got a positive result.
"This is not a typical situation for what we've seen so far. This is the first time where we had positive test on the same day a kid was in attendance," Woolstenhulme said.
All students and staff from Bonneville High School will be home Wednesday and Thursday while the district thoroughly cleans the school and gets in touch with anyone who might have been in close contact with that student. Barring a high number of positive test results from the school in the next few days, Bonneville will open as normal on Sept. 18.
The cancellation of school also means Bonneville will not participate in any athletic events until Friday. Woolstenhulme said those canceled events include a volleyball game, junior varsity football game and a cross-country meet.
"We know people will be frustrated because classes and events are being canceled, but hopefully this will be better in the long run because we can identify cases before they're in school for several days," Woolstenhulme said.
Bonneville Joint School District 93 had reported six more coronavirus cases over the weekend on its Facebook page, bringing the total to 17 cases in the district since school began. Rocky Mountain Middle School and Thunder Ridge High School have both reported positive test results from three students over the last two weeks. Hillview and Iona elementary schools have both had two staff members test positive during that span.
District 93 requires students who may have been in close contact with a positive coronavirus case to isolate for seven days, but requests they stay home for 14 days if possible to more fully wait out the possible symptoms.