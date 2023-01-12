With only a cardboard box, a stack of post-it notes and a goal-oriented district receptionist, Bonneville Joint School District 93 became the flagship for video communication in education.
Samantha Williams, executive team assistant and co-anchor for D93 News along with District 93’s Director of Communications and D93 News co-anchor Phil Campbell, began the news broadcast eight years ago this week.
Since its creation, Williams and Campbell have turned D93 News into a platform that has had millions of views and developed a rapport with the community almost unheard of in education.
“We kind of started this whole school news thing … but it was never my goal to have it blow up the way it has,” Williams said. “I thought to myself, we need clear and direct communication and we have a news reporter right here in our district, why aren’t we using that? I didn’t know that it would end up involving me. I was just making a suggestion, and now it’s been eight years.”
Having gone from stay-at-home mom to a job as a receptionist, Williams remembers clearly being uncomfortable in the new position she had been extended with D93 News.
“I had absolutely no experience with TV. This has all been boots to the ground, learning along the way and relying on great mentors, employees and self-confidence.”
Campbell, on the other hand, with more than 14 years of television experience under his belt, was comfortable in front of the camera but was a newcomer to education and the complexities that were waiting for him in District 93.
“We didn’t have a communications person in the district for years before I started and you could really tell,” Campbell said. “There were intense growing pains and just an overall disconnect and mistrust between us and the community.”
District 93 and its patrons had watched five different school funding measures be placed on the ballot in Campbell’s first year, with some of them even failing to reach a simple majority, much less the supermajority required by the state.
“The district really needed someone to come in and build the community feeling that had been lost through all of that,” Campbell said.
Williams agreed that looking back on the failures of those levies and bond proposals was hard, given the overall climate of the area.
“Mojo was awful, patrons were against each other, any feeling of community had dissipated,” Williams said. “I would leave here every day almost in tears from the phone calls I was getting and the rumors that were spreading that were nowhere near true. We felt like there wasn’t much we could do to stop it.”
Campbell felt the only way to fix the issues that had built up for so long was to give a new level of transparency to everyone involved.
The two worked together to create a few of the district’s first videos before the idea of D93 News was hatched. In the winter of 2014, Williams came to Campbell with the idea that they bring all of their ideas together and do a weekly newscast.
In the following year, they went from not being able to make a simple majority on levies and bonds, to running a bond for a brand-new high school that came within 1% of of the supermajority it needed to pass.
“We quickly realized that something was working,” Campbell said. “We felt like that community that we were yearning for was finally developing. We ran that bond again and got within 12 votes of passing, and even though it didn’t pass at first, we felt this was something to celebrate.
“Due to our increased levels of communication and openness with the public, we could finally hear them and they could hear us. We began to notice that it wasn’t that they didn’t want to pass the bonds, they had just concerns. We were able to reach out, talk to them, get their opinions and concerns, and address them. After addressing public concern, we put two things on the ballot the next time and they both passed.”
Though district officials are proud of the great bounds they have overcome with bonds and levies, overall, they feel the communication hasn’t just helped educate patrons about school-funding needs; it has become a tool of positivity in a time when educators have gotten a bad wrap.
Williams said that D93 News helps make a connection between what is going on in the schools and the community, allowing patrons and parents the chance to see how amazing the students, schools and staff are.
That connection was put to the test as the culmination of all they had built was given a chance to prove itself during the COVID-19 pandemic, which wreaked havoc on the public education system.
Most districts were caught completely unprepared by the pandemic’s sudden onset and weren’t able to connect with parents and students who were confused about protocols, schedules and online education, Campbell said.
“A year after I became superintendent, we were hit with the COVID-19 pandemic,” District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said. “The most controversial decisions previous to that were whether or not we were closing schools for weather, but even the pandemic did not slow us down. We had already worked hard to build something that helped us perfectly navigate it. We discussed our plans with parents and with the community through D93 News and everyone knew what was going on. It was open. It was upfront.
“I did not always really see what the benefits would be but it has far surpassed what I ever thought we could accomplish. It has become an integral part of our district.”
Williams and Campbell have since helped many districts within eastern Idaho to develop similar models, some of which have continued on while others have failed.
They have also been asked by the National School Public Relations Association to speak multiple times at conventions in places such as Illinois, Oregon, Texas and New Orleans, leading communication workshops, talking about their history, how the program is working, necessary equipment and how to do it all on an education budget.
“Communications is not the biggest industry in Idaho but through our networking, going to national seminars and word-of-mouth, people started to realize that we were doing unprecedented things in school communication,” Campbell said.
Campbell and Williams have also received many awards in connection with D93 News but both said that their goal has never been recognition or awards.
“Our goal is for our community to know we care,” Williams said. “We have shed tears, we have been proud, we are excited and all of that is because we care, that’s how this has lasted eight years.
“D93 is our family and that’s why this works. We work together and we care about each other, our students, our staff and all of our patrons.”
