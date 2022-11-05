An increasing number of Bonneville Online Elementary School students are disconnecting from Wi-Fi and meeting face-to-face three Thursdays a month, making large strides in communication and classroom skills for all who participate.
"In 2019, there were 270 kids in the program and, in 2021, the new school year brought over 900 kids,” Principal Thomas Kennedy said. “We have gone back down since that number peaked, because learning at home is hard, but there are families who are passionate about the process and love it and they do a great job. There is definitely a need for the work we are doing.
"We are one of many options that are out there but we provide a lot of flexibility and amazing teacher support to really help any family navigate learning at home with the strength of a district behind them."
An integral part of Bonneville Joint School District 93, the online school program began 10 years ago and has since grown exponentially, creating a need for the separation of the online high school and elementary school students.
The program is much younger than the 100-year-old building, the former home of the Telford School, it is housed in but the elementary school is making sure that the classrooms are still brimming with laughter and learning as students fill the seats, ready for interactions andexperiences they might not be able to have at home.
"They do several different enrichment activities when they come in to school,” Kennedy said. “We do a lot of art, science, music, discovery classes and things like that. The kids love coming and I think the parents love giving them this experience.
"They really get to explore, learn and have enriching experiences with other kids their age and with teachers facilitating. It is also a great opportunity for us to work with the students in person and for families to be able to connect with others in similar situations."
Any student in the district can decide to move into online schooling at any time throughout the year. To do so, the student and their family will fill out a request to attend the school, they will meet with administration from the school and if approved, will be assigned a teacher to guide them through the process for the time they attend the online school.
The online elementary school has eight certified teachers, all of whom specialize in a respective grade, kindergarten to eighth grade, as well as a special education teacher.
“While we do have specializations, we really work with all the students, the grade levels don’t stop us from teaching anyone who walks into our classrooms,” said Katie Savage, kindergarten specialist.
While most online school programs are 100% remote, District 93 officials felt it was important to give families an opportunity for their studentsto take in-person classes if they desired. Students and their families get to choose the classes they want to participate in the week before the classes begin.
"The biggest thing that makes us different is that we provide resources, curriculum, teacher support and different in-person opportunities for families who have chosen to learn at home," Kennedy said. “More than a third of our families choose to participate in the classes we host on campus.”
Whether a student’s family chooses online learning for health reasons or personal preference, they are provided with curriculum and support from the teachers and district.
When students are not attending the in-person classes, the information they learn is molded to their needs and individual growth. School officials said that most students within the onlineschool are on different levels so teachers schedule meetings with them regularly to assess and help make plans to get them back on track.
"I have some students that are a little behind their grade level as well as students who are ahead of their level," Kennedy said. “We work with them to keep them where they are supposed to be. Most of the students and their families are right where they need to be and are working hard to be there.”
"This path really gives people many different choices for education. The kids can really work on the curriculum anytime that works best for them and their families. Time is all on them, teachers just work to keep them progressing and moving forward. If they ever get behind, we talk with them and help them work out how to get caught up."
The in-personsessions begin at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on the designated days. The school recently added a third session because many more students registered than they had space for in two sessions.
"This opportunity to come in and really be with other students and their teachers really helps them to build social skills that they might not be able to grow at home,” said Ashley Cook, a third-grade specialist. “They can also learn classroom skills like following directions and working with others. Besides that, the students get new classes and new things to try that their parents and homes might not be completely familiar with."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.