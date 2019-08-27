A majority of voters in Bonneville Joint School District 93 voted against the proposed $42.7 million bond on Tuesday night’s ballot.
The bond would have been used to pay for a new $19 million elementary school and for additions and renovations at Bonneville and Hillcrest high schools, including changes to the science labs and special needs program.
In the full unofficial results, the proposal received 1,606 votes in favor and 2,393 against for a total of just more than 40 percent approval. The bond needed a two-thirds supermajority for the district to move forward with the plan.
Halli Stone, spokeswoman for the D93 Citizens group that opposed the bond, said the result showed the impact that the recent series of bonds has had in the county. District 93 has approved three bonds for new schools totaling $112.8 million dollars since the bond for Summit Hills Elementary School was passed in 2012.
”It is apparent that taxpayers are simply tired of being hounded at every turn for more new bonds. The message sent in today’s vote couldn’t have been more clear,” Stone said.
Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme thanked all the voters for letting the district know their opinion of the proposed plan, whichever way they voted.
”It’s critical for us as a district to know what the residents and taxpayers support. Clearly, there was not support for the bond as presented, and we will have to meet as a school board to discuss what we can do next,” Woolstenhulme said.
He said a re-proposed version of the bond would likely only include the cost of the new elementary school and delay the high school improvements for a few more years. The board will begin discussing its next steps at the work session on Wednesday, as a decision would have be made soon to appear on the ballot during November elections.
Also in the Tuesday elections, Sugar-Salem Joint School District 322 passed a bond providing up to $17 million to create a new junior high school and repair the air conditioning at other schools. Unofficial results show the bond passed with 78 percent approval.