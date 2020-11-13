Bonneville School District Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme told parents during a livestream Thursday night that the district had no plans at the moment to follow Boise School District's lead and switch to online classes as COVID-19 cases rise across the state.
The live Facebook conversation began shortly after Boise's school board approved a move to remote classes for several weeks after Thanksgiving, due in part to a spike in cases among staff members and an inability to find substitute teachers. Woolstenhulme said that while the district had faced similar issues earlier this fall, things had improved over recent weeks and there was no plan to move classes online.
"We really don't see any reason that would be necessary. We've had a good solid couple of weeks. We've been able to get substitutes into our classrooms and keep all our buses running," Woolstenhulme.
Positive cases and quarantines among staff members in District 93 had peaked in mid-October, leading to a temporary cancellation of school bus routes after the transportation department faced staffing shortages.
Last week the District 93 school board approved updates to the school reopening plan that modified the next phase of restricted school operations. If the district had an unmanageable rate of staff absences, the new plan would add a second online day of classes during the week so that only two-thirds of schools would be in-person the majority of the time. The district plan as written would only enact an alternating-day approach if a public health order required it to increase social distancing.
District 93 also released a public dashboard this week to show the current COVID-19 situation within its schools. The district had 38 students and 31 staff members who had recently tested positive and remained in quarantine on Thursday night. That translates to an active case rate of 51 for every 10,000 students and employees in the district.
Counties with a consistent rate of more than 45 cases per 10,000 residents are designated as "critical risk" by Eastern Idaho Public Health. Schools are not evaluated by EIPH using the same metric. But with more than 13,500 students and staff members, District 93 is larger than Lemhi County or Teton County — both of which are currently designated as "critical risk" locations.
White Pine switches to alternating-day model
White Pine Charter School just completed its first week of an alternating day schedule.
The new schedule for the school began after Bonneville County was moved into the "high risk" category for COVID cases by EIPH last week. That designation did not require schools to move online or enforce additional restrictions but triggered the change in White Pine's fall reopening plan.
"It's very weird to only have half the students there," said Geoff Stubbs, an English teacher and vice principal of White Pine STEM Academy. "It allowed us as teachers to give more targeted support to the students in those classrooms. And we try to keep expectations high when students are at home."
The same substitute shortage that has affected large school districts across the state has also been an issue for the 584-student public charter, leading to principals and vice principals stepping in to teach some classes this year.
Principal Devan Tyler told parents the school would re-assess the best approach to its classes on Nov. 20. Stubbs was optimistic that the county and school would be able to return to a normal schedule before too long.