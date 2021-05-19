Bonneville Joint School District 93 officials are breathing a sigh of relief after months of concern about losing its two regular levies heading into the next school year.
The school district requested a renewal of its $5.8 million, two-year supplemental levy and $2.8 million, 10-year plant facilities levy. Both were approved at their previous level by a supermajority of the roughly 6,000 voters who turned out Tuesday.
Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said the vote not only allows the district to avoid making any layoffs or budget cuts ahead of the next school year, but opens up the potential uses for federal COVID-19 relief funds coming to the district.
“We are very grateful that because the levies passed, we can use that money to help families and kids in our schools that otherwise we couldn’t have been able to do,” Woolstenhulme said.
The levies were on the ballot for the second time in 2021 after voters in March rejected a proposal that would have increased both levies by a million dollars per year.
The district had pushed off contract negotiations with teachers until after the May election to account for the potential impacts of losing the levies.
Woolstenhulme said the district could have done a better job of communicating about the levies during the March election. He said that multiple patrons have come to him, saying they voted against the increase without realizing that doing so would eliminate the entire levy.
At the same time, Woolstenhulme said he understood the frustration many county residents feel over the increasing cost of the property taxes underpinning the school district finances. He said that if District 93 sees enough of an enrollment increase to qualify for an emergency levy this fall, he would likely advise the school board against it.
“Our voters sent a clear indication in March that we should not take that, and I agree we should look for how the COVID dollars can help instead,” Woolstenhulme said.