Bonneville Joint School District 93 leaders continued to detail the potential cuts to next year's budget that could come if the supplemental levy renewal is not approved by voters in May.
During a school board work session at Thunder Ridge High School Wednesday, Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said the district spoke to teachers Monday to explain the classified staff cuts and other changes that could come next year. He described the conversation as a "gut punch" to teachers after a difficult year.
"It's a terrible message to have to put out there, but people have to understand the reality of the picture we're looking at," Woolstenhulme said.
Voters rejected a district effort in March that would have increased both the supplemental levy and plant facilities levy by a million dollars per year. The measure on the May 18 ballot would be a renewal for both. The $5.8 million supplemental levy would be in place for two years while the $2.8 plant facilities levy would run for a decade.
Woolstenhulme said that up to 15% of the district's classified staff and part-time staff could be laid off as part of the budget crunch. He suggested there could be furlough days for principals and a cut of up to $500,000 from the district's curriculum budget.
One of the biggest single sections of the school budget that could be affected is extracurricular activities. Woolstenhulme said the district pays around $1.3 million in coach salaries and transportation costs for sports, and outside of football and some basketball teams, most wouldn't be able to pay for themselves with ticket sales.
The group D93 Citizens organized the campaign against the levy increases in March. Group leader and local activist Halli Stone said that while the district levy rate may not be changing, rising property values in Bonneville County leave residents paying more total taxes for schools.
The group also points to the three rounds of federal COVID-19 relief funds going to schools, which will provide $18 million for District 93 to spend by September 2023. District 93's Chief Financial Officer Guy Wangsgard told the school board Wednesday that the district has already spent the first round of funds to balance this year's budget and said future rounds have limits on when and how they can be spent.
"There is a line in the federal guidelines that says it has to be used to keep school operations in place. I don't believe extracurricular activities fall into that," Wangsgard said.