Bonneville Joint School District 93 will not require masks for its students and staff during the third trimester of the year.
The school board voted 3-1 in favor of ending the mask requirement beginning on Mar. 8. Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme recommended waiting that month to let COVID vaccines take full effect in teachers who have chosen to receive them and make sure new cases remain low within the district.
Individual teachers, bus drivers, coaches and extracurricular advisers will have the option to require masks in their respective areas of the district. Trustee Greg Calder pointed to the potential for conflict coming from a less-universal approach as the main reason for his vote against the change.
"We may have some families who go in a different direction because they don't happen to be in a class with a teacher who's doing the thing they support," Calder said.
Bonneville surveyed more than 4,000 parents and staff members about the mask requirement and some of the potential effects. In the survey 57% of district staff and 70% of parents said they supported ending the mask requirement. More than half of teachers also said they would not require masks in their classroom during the trimester.
At the same time, a majority of both groups preferred having a mask requirement in place to making students quarantine due to close contact with someone who's tested positive for COVID-19. The current guidelines from the CDC and public health district allow students to not be quarantined if they and the person who tested positive were properly wearing a mask at all times.
"The truth is, most people would prefer neither option, but that's not a reality. We have to do one or the other," Woolstenhulme said.
The change is contingent on the district never recording more than 21 new cases of the virus per day for three straight days. That case rate would pass the level Eastern Idaho Public Health uses to determine whether counties will be moved into a higher phase of COVID-19 restrictions and lead to the reintroduction of masks.
Bonneville High School Principal Levi Owen told the board he had been in favor of the masks throughout the school year as a way to slow the spread of the virus. He said he started reconsidering that balance after hearing of multiple suicide attempts from students in the district over the past two weeks.
"I know there's a million other indicators and reasons that play into that. But I do know that when we've had opportunities to interact with kids without masks, the feedback from that was immense," Owen said.
Bonneville will keep all other aspects of its current approach by offering classes four days a week, with Mondays dedicated to teacher planning or one-on-one intervention with struggling students.
Idaho Falls School District 91 was scheduled to hold its own vote on COVID-19 operations Wednesday night. That school board meeting was postponed until 6 p.m. Thursday after technical issues kept the board from streaming the meeting on the district website, raising concerns about public access.