Bonneville Joint School District will take another crack at getting levies passed in May, this time without an increase in the levy amounts.
The district board voted to approve the second attempt at levies during a special meeting Wednesday at Hillcrest High School. The levies on the May ballot would be a continuation of what the district has had in place for the last two years and not include the increases rejected by voters earlier this month.
The district also outlined the potential cuts that could be enacted next year if the district loses all $8.6 million currently provided by the supplemental and plant facility funds. Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme floated the potential of enacting some combination of furlough days, salary and benefit freezes, cutting extracurricular events and dropping programs run by classified staff for the next school year.
"We're in a much more difficult place than we were in 2009, with the recession, and it's that we have significantly less flexibility to make budgetary cut decisions than we had then," Woolstenhulme said.
The district previously had a supplemental levy, providing $5.8 million per year for two years, and a plant facility levy, providing $2.8 million per year for 10 years. Both levies included a million-dollar annual increase on the March 9 ballot. By rejecting the levies, Bonneville voters eliminated both the proposed increase and the current levied amount as both measures had reached the end of their approved timespans.
Trustees were unanimously in favor of the second attempt. Some school board members hoped that dropping the increase would avoid a backlash from running the levies again, while others felt the March results may not have been fully representative of all patrons' interests.
"I hesitate to make sweeping decisions based on 12% voter turnout," trustee Greg Calder said. "We don't know what our community wants because they didn't come vote."
If the levies are approved for renewal in May, they would allow the district to include those figures in next year's budget and make stronger commitments during the teacher salary negotiations taking place over the next two months. A renewal may still mean a small decrease in Bonneville's budget next year because of the expiration of an emergency levy.
If the levies fail again, the impact seems likely to fall on classified staff and salaries. Suspending extracurriculars would potentially save the district $1 million in coaches' salaries and travel costs. The district also could eliminate elementary gym and music classes, which had been cut during the recession and restored recently by relying on classified staff or paraprofessionals.
Bonneville District 93 had a budget of $151.8 million for the 2020-2021 school year. Just over half of that budget went into salaries and benefits for teachers and other district employees, making personnel the single biggest expense for the district.