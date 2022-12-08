While Bridgewater Elementary School librarian Sara Farmer works hard to make the library an enticing place for students, many of the library shelves are not full, limiting what the children are able to check out from the library.
Bridgewater Elementary School Principal Cara McCartney and librarian Sara Farmer hold the $3,000 check from the Idaho Lottery to help enhance the school's library book selection.
Ileana Hunter / ihunter@postregister.com
Bridgewater Elementary School is one of many in the area whose students are reading tattered books the school cannot afford to replace.
Ileana Hunter / ihunter@postregister.com
Bridgewater Elementary School Librarian Sara Farmer could not wait to begin filling the library with new reading material and has spent all but $12 of the money awarded by Idaho Lottery.
Ileana Hunter / ihunter@postregister.com
Students from Bridgewater Elementary School are learning a myriad of new things as the school recently received a $3,000 check and a case of new books from the Idaho Lottery’s Bucks for Books Award Program.
“I was so excited when I learned that our school was receiving the money for new books,” said Sara Farmer, Bridgewater Elementary School librarian. “My job has never been about anyone but the kids and anything I can do to help these kids be exposed to more things, learn about the world and become better readers makes me excited.”
Bridgewater Principal Cara McCartney said that historically the elementary school hasn’t had money in the budget for books.
“We have fundraisers to raise money for books, but there is never a set amount set aside for keeping our library up to date,” McCartney said. “This money is going to make a world of difference for our students, many of which only have access to books when they are here at school. They can’t visit a city library; they don’t have books at home and some families don’t have the time or money for either of those options so it is up to us to provide those and this will help us do that.
The money comes directly from the Idaho Commission for Libraries and the Idaho Lottery Commission which partnered to support Idaho’s elementary school libraries.
“Most elementary school libraries in Idaho have insufficient funds to provide high-quality, age-appropriate books for their students to read at school or take home,” the Idaho Commission for Libraries website said. “With about 43% of Idaho school children qualifying for free or reduced lunch, many students are unlikely to have their own collection of books at home. Consequently, many Idaho children do not have access to enough reading material to become proficient readers, the basis for all other academic learning.”
Bridgewater students fall almost perfectly into this statistic with 43.31% of the students qualifying for free or reduced lunch, but McCartney said that in past years, that percentage has shot up past 63%.
“We want to help our students and this will be a huge impact for our library,” Farmer said. “With books being around $20, we can add almost 200 new books which means sending 200 kids home with something new to learn.”
Every book received from the award program so far has been checked out to students who are excited to read the new additions and Farmer had a laundry list of needed books and has used all but $12 of the award dollars so far to purchase them.
“I believe that access to books and having the chance to fall in love with literature is so important for students, from that, students will become lifelong learners,” McCartney said.
