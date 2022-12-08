Students from Bridgewater Elementary School are learning a myriad of new things as the school recently received a $3,000 check and a case of new books from the Idaho Lottery’s Bucks for Books Award Program.

“I was so excited when I learned that our school was receiving the money for new books,” said Sara Farmer, Bridgewater Elementary School librarian. “My job has never been about anyone but the kids and anything I can do to help these kids be exposed to more things, learn about the world and become better readers makes me excited.”


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.