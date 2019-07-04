An Idaho Falls student is this year's recipient of a regional scholarship for conservation.
Teton Regional Land Trust provides a $1,000 scholarship every year to a student from its service area in the counties of Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Teton, or in Alta, Wyo. Land Trust spokeswoman Kate Salomon said the program is available to students who are planning to major in environmental science, biology or any other degree related to the conservation group's goals.
This year's student winner is Emily Bidstrup, an 18-year-old who graduated from Compass Academy this spring and will major in wildlife management at Brigham Young University-Idaho. She wrote her essay about spending summers at at the cabin her great-grandfather built outside of Island Park and how it had helped to inspire her passion for the outdoors.
"Conservation is important but so is having access to public land and the ability to enjoy nature. I want my children and my grandchildren to still be able to enjoy these same areas," Bidstrup said.
After graduating from BYU-Idaho, Bidstrup hopes to earn her master's degree in the forestry program at the University of Montana and eventually work for the U.S. Forest Service or another outdoors-focused group in the state.