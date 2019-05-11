Bullying is on the rise in local schools and is at a higher rate than the national average, according to state and national research.
In 2017, the state saw 25.8 percent of ninth- through 12th-graders who say they have been bullied on school grounds. The national average was 19 percent, according to April 2019 data from the National Center for Education Statistics and the Bureau of Justice Statistics. A little more than 20 percent of students were cyberbullied — about 5 percentage points higher than the national average.
Idaho ranks the second worst in the nation in both categories, according to the data.
The study analyzed the perception of bullying, marked by "repetition, power imbalance and intent to hurt," as the American Psychological Association describes the act as "a form of aggressive behavior in which someone intentionally and repeatedly causes another person injury or discomfort.
Bonneville School District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said bullying has always been, and always will be, a problem in schools, but the increase lately is due to a breakdown in family structures, technology and social media advancements, parents and students working more, and students feeling more comfortable reporting the problem.
"I think part of it is human nature," Woolstenhulme said. "So we have to do our best recognize it, address it and make the victims of bullying feel more safe."
"Anything you can do to make a student be more mindful to their actions is helpful," Woolstenhulme added.
Idaho Falls School District 91 Assistant Superintendent Sarah Sanders said school officials must be vigilant to combat bullying.
"We have to be on our toes and give kids outlets to express their issues," Idaho Falls School District 91 Assistant Superintendent Sarah Sanders said. "Bullying transcends all socioeconomic levels and backgrounds."
Local school district officials have attempted to address the problem by creating a variety of student-run and district-wide programs. District 93 created "Hope Squad," a student-run organization that attempts to help students with suicidal tendencies or those who are victims of bullying, during the 2017-18 school year. The district also allows anonymous reporting and has used scheduled events from Rachel's Challenge, a national nonprofit that works to reduce violence.
District 91 began a program, "Capturing Kid's Hearts," which seeks to encourage teachers and staff members in the district to be more understanding and less directive when teaching students. This includes greeting students at the door and shaking their hand, playing music before class and trying to access how a student is while working. The program also encourages students to create social contracts and promise each other to be more respectful of one another, Sanders said.
Through the program, the school district saw a decrease in disciplinary actions at the 7-12 level, Sanders said.
"I don't think the behaviors have changed, just the terminology and how we describe it," Sanders said. "It doesn't matter what anyone calls it, we just have to combat and teach students to stand up for themselves and each other. And it's not just in schools. Bullying is in adult lives as well, unfortunately."