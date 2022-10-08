University of Idaho Extension educator David Callister specialized in convincing youth to explore opportunities they’d long considered out of reach during his two years of guest teaching in rural Arco’s middle school.
Shortly after Callister joined the Butte County Extension staff in July 2019, he and members of his county advisory committee devised a plan to change the mindsets of some local families who deemed it unnecessary or unaffordable to continue learning after high school.
“Some of the youth get stuck here. They never see the world outside of here. They never leave here,” Callister said, explaining getting “stuck” tends to continue the cycle of poverty and sometimes leads young people to drug or alcohol abuse.
Starting in the spring of 2020, Callister collaborated with the local school district on an educational program survey data suggests made participants more hopeful about the future and better prepared for the challenges they will face. Callister offered weekly lessons in budgeting, planning and successfully obtaining employment to eighth graders in a healthy living class at Butte County Middle School. He also repeatedly assured his students that they had the wherewithal to succeed in college or to learn a trade.
Callister used a combination of curriculum from the 4-H Build Your Future program, Northwest Youth Financial Education and Employment Feud. He obtained a small grant from the state 4-H office to purchase workbooks that included nine lessons.
His students wrote their own resumes and they took a career aptitude test. Based on results of the test, they each researched the duties and educational and training requirements of a career of interest. They were also asked to interview someone who works in the field they chose to explore.
Each student then participated in a mock job interview with Callister and spoke about what they learned from the experience in front of the class. Callister emphasized dressing appropriately for an interview and making good eye contact, and he offered guidance on how to respond to questions.
“It gives them an idea that here are some careers you should be thinking about,” Callister said. “Some of them came back and said, ‘I learned there’s no way I want this job.’ Others said, ‘It’s the kind of thing I want to do and I’m more excited about it now.’”
Through the spring of 2022, Callister taught 70 hour-long class sessions at the middle school. According to surveys, 72% percent of participants agreed they understood the types of degrees and certifications that can be attained through post-secondary education after undergoing his lessons, compared with 54% before he taught them.
His lessons also resulted in a 30% improvement in students who agreed they understood requirements of post-secondary degrees and certificates and a 16% improvement in students who understood that earning capacity is tied to career advancement. Furthermore 95% of his participants agreed they had the skills to build a strong resume — a 21% improvement.
The program isn’t being offered this semester, but Callister hopes to resume it next spring. Callister said the program could help the school district meet a new legislative requirement enacted during the summer to offer career education prior to high school.
Wylee Nalley, a teacher at Butte Middle School who worked with Callister, said his course was eye-opening to students in her health class, many of whom were startled to learn what it costs to rent a home or pay car insurance when he taught them about budgeting. The numbers made them realize the importance of having a good job.
“I think it gave them something to work towards rather than, ‘I am just going to stay on the family farm and nothing else,’” Nalley said. “I think they liked it and having a different teacher come in each week was really special to them.”
Michael Parrella, dean of U of I’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, believes Callister’s approach holds promise to help the state improve its low rate of students who go on to college, and he believes it’s worth replicating in other counties.
“Although this is a small sample size and only for Butte County, David is making a difference — you have got to start somewhere. We need programs like this in every county in the state,” Parrella said.
Callister was raised in Butte County and ultimately chose to return to the county of 2,900. He’s hopeful that his former students will leave home and get an education and opt to return to the community with the tools to enjoy greater success.
“I went away to college. I had some experiences but, in the end, I wanted to live my life and raise my family here,” Callister said. “Maybe some of these kids will go out and stay out, and maybe some of them will go out and get their education and realize Butte County is a great place to live for other reasons.”
