Butte County School District 111 is moving to an alternating-day schedule after the county was placed at a high-risk level for the coronavirus.
Butte County schools had returned to class on Aug. 19 at two elementary schools and one middle/high school. District officials prepared a three-phase plan over the summer for when students would attend school largely as normal, alternate days online and in-person, and move to a fully online format.
The approach changed after Butte County Commissioners voted Thursday to move the county into the "High Risk" category for at least the next two weeks. 18 cases of the coronavirus had been confirmed in the county over the previous two days, including four health care workers, case details published online by Southeast Idaho Public Health show.
"We've been preparing for all phases, but we will have teacher workdays on Monday and Tuesday to tighten down our plans and give teachers the time they need to fully prepare," Wilson said.
A parent engagement survey sent out by the Butte school district over the summer found that 51% of families would need a computer from the district to support online learning.
Wilson said he had no evidence that the county's rise in coronavirus cases had any direct connection to students or teachers.