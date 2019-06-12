A local university and potato plant have received a state energy efficiency award.
Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg and J.R. Simplot's Don Plant in Pocatello have each been recognized with a 2019 Idaho Award for Leadership in Energy Efficiency, Gov. Brad Little announced Wednesday. The awards acknowledge Idaho companies that implement energy efficiency measures at their facilities.
“Improving energy efficiency and reducing energy consumption are the foundation of a secure future for Idaho and our country,” Little said in a statement. “I applaud the Idaho businesses and organizations receiving these awards for their leadership in demonstrating smart, cost-effective and responsible energy practices.”
The College of Western Idaho in Nampa was the only other winner in the building category. Jerome Cheese in Jerome and Lamb Weston's Twin Falls plant also got awards in the industry category. Little also gave an award called the Governor's Award for Excellence in Energy Efficiency to Clearwater Paper in Lewiston.