Brigham Young University-Idaho’s official spring semester enrollment totals show a total of 20,388 campus-based students, a .7 percent increase over spring 2018’s enrollment.
A university news release said total campus enrollment was 15,422 students and that another 4,966 campus-based students are taking online courses or fulfilling internships away from campus.
Enrollment in BYU-Idaho’s online courses is seeing rapid growth, the release said. There were 10,691 online students for the spring 2019 semester, an 11.2 percent increase over last spring’s comparable online student enrollment of 9,615. Online courses have allowed for enrollment growth without students having to be on campus, the release said.
This semester the campus student body consists of 7,701 male students and 7,721 female students. There are 4,160 married students, comprising 27 percent of the total campus student population, the release said.