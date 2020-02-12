Brigham Young University-Idaho's overall enrollment continues to grow, but new enrollment numbers indicate that growth is concentrated outside of traditional classrooms.
The university released winter enrollment numbers Wednesday which showed that 24,004 students were at the school during the last semester. That number has grown 1.4% from last winter and 8% over the last three school years.
The number of students taking classes on the Rexburg campus remained largely unchanged from last year, going from 19,235 students last winter to 19,211. Instead, the main growth came from the students enrolled on campus but taking classes online or who are away on internships. There are 4,793 students in that category this winter, up more than 7% from this time last year.
BYU-Idaho's total online enrollment has also continued to grow. The number of online students in the winter semester is 13,493, an increase of nearly 4% from last year's class of 13,019 students.
This semester's student body was 52% female and 48 percent male, the enrollment report found. There are 5,017 married students at the college, making up more than a quarter of the on-campus population.