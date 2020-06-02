The Center for Advanced Energy Studies has announced the first six members of its new fellowship program.
The fellows were selected from staff and researchers at Idaho National Laboratory, Idaho State University, Boise State University and the University of Wyoming based on their history of involvement with the center. CAES' two-year program will provide them with additional resources for their current projects and encourage more collaboration between the schools and lab.
"This is a way to tout their accomplishment and give them a title that recognizes what they've done through us already," CAES spokesman Matthew Evans said.
The six new fellows are Ron Boring, a visiting faculty member at CAES from Idaho National Lab; Mustafa Mashal of Idaho State University; Mike Borowczak, founder of the University of Wyoming's Cybersecurity Education and Research Center; and professors Bian Jacques, Lan Li and Claire Xiong from Boise State's Micron School of Materials Science and Engineering.
Fellow Mustafa Mashal has been involved with CAES for the last three years through ISU, where he is an associate professor of civil engineering. The center provided him with the initial seed money to create a disaster-response training center for first responders in Pocatello. The Disaster Relief Complex received $1.1 million from the Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission and is expected to open for training and research projects in the fall.
Mashal is also leading a pilot training program between the college and Battelle Energy Alliance, which will give CAES students and staff the same safety classes as lab employees. He said he was inspired to bring the program to Idaho after being sent by the center to a Battelle event in Ohio to go through the training.
"Once I started the collaboration through CAES, I found out how much else I can do with my expertise in a multi-disciplinary environment, how many skills I can transfer into other fields," Mashal said.
Evans said CAES officials likely will announce a new cohort of fellows every spring going forward.