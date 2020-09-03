College of Eastern Idaho announced a coronavirus case related to the school Thursday, the third possible exposure reported by the college since it began classes on Aug. 24.
The announcement posted to the college website said the new case involved "a colleague of the campus community" who may have been in contact with others in buildings 3 and 6 of the school last Friday. The statement added that the school was unable to disclose any further health information and asked those involved with the school to only discuss the matter with the Dean of Student Affairs or the human resources office.
"CEI will communicate directly with individuals who had direct contact with the individual that tested positive," the school statement read.
Two previous instances of a potential exposure had been reported by the college during the last week of August. One came from a student taking all-online courses who had been in the main building on the first day of school. The other was someone who may have been working on campus on Aug. 22, the Saturday before classes began.
Announcements of all three cases included a reminder that public health officials will contact anyone who may have been exposed and a request for anyone who may be sick to stay home.