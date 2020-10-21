College of Eastern Idaho will use a $1.2 million federal grant to build a regional facility for career and technical education.
The college facility would be the host for Future Tech, a CEI program that would expand the college's ability to provide hands-on CTE lessons. College Director of Strategic Partnerships Ann Marie Peters said that College of Eastern Idaho has been the only college in the state without a dedicated career tech location.
"We need to have flexibility, both in the facility and in our curriculum, so we can focus on getting of all our students a base in technology that will help them get jobs today and readjust to future technology," Peters said.
The grant announced Wednesday comes from the Economic Development Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Commerce. The federal funding will be matched with $1.2 million that was awarded to the college by the state government in March for the design and planning for the building.
Peters said the completed 80,000-square-foot facility would be able to educate 1,000 students and workers each year. Future Tech would be able to provide technical education for students at the college as well as training for apprenticeships and continuing education for local workers.
Earlier this year, Peters estimated that construction for the Future Tech building will cost roughly $35 million. She said the college was actively seeking state funding and federal grants in an attempt to pay for the building without a bond.
The career technical building will focus on technology, energy and environmental science, the latter two being major drivers of employment in eastern Idaho. The Department of Labor forecasted that at least 2,500 environmental technology jobs will become available in the region by 2026.
The multi-billion-dollar effort by NuScale and Idaho National Laboratory to build small modular reactors in Idaho could drive hiring in related fields for the next decade.
"Because of developments like that, Future Tech is even more important than when we started talking and thinking about the need for this program two years ago," Peters said.
Gov. Brad Little and U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch provided statements along with the grant's announcement by the Department of Commerce.
"We must continue to invest in education and workforce development to ensure our workforce is ready for the growth we are experiencing," Little said in his statement. "Eastern Idaho is a corridor for research in technology and energy, and this latest investment is a welcome step in our state’s path to prosperity."
The career technical facility will be located directly north of the current college campus on land already owned by CEI. Peters said they hoped to have an architect selected to design the building by January and complete the blueprints by the end of 2021.