The College of Eastern Idaho and the Idaho Department of Labor are teaming up to offer free computer literacy classes in the month of January.
Prospective attendees must pre-register to reserve their spots by calling 208-557-2500 ext. 2848.
The classes are being offered in the following modules:
Basic Computer Skills / Internet and Searches
This module will help participants learn the basic operational functions of a computer, such as using a mouse, keyboard shortcuts and customizing settings. It also will introduce participants to using the internet, including using search engines and staying safe online. This module also will introduce attendees to general principles regarding information literacy — finding the right information and knowing how to use it.
Email / Google
This module will introduce attendees to the basics of registering for and using a web-based email account, as well as safe email practices. It also will offer instruction on Google apps and products such as Gmail, Google Docs, Google Drive, etc.
Microsoft Word
This module will introduce participants to the basics of using, editing, and creating documents in Microsoft Word 2013.
Microsoft Excel
This module will introduce attendees to the basics of using, editing, and creating spreadsheets in Microsoft Excel.
Microsoft PowerPoint
This module will introduce participants to the basics of using, editing, and creating presentations in Microsoft PowerPoint.
This module will introduce attendees to the basics of creating and maintaining an account in the networking and career focused social media site.
Indeed
This module will introduce participants to the basics of creating and maintaining an account in the job search application Indeed.
The dates and times are as follows:
Jan. 6
9-10 a.m. Basic computers/Internet
1-2 p.m. Email/Google
Jan. 8
9-10 a.m. Email/Google
1-2 p.m. Basic Computers/Internet
Jan. 13
9-10 a.m. Intro to Word
1-2 p.m. Intro to Excel
Jan. 15
9-10 a.m. Intro to Excel
1-2 p.m. Intro to Word
Jan. 22
9-10 a.m. Intermediate Excel/Word
1-2 p.m. Intro to PowerPoint
Jan. 27
9-10 a.m. LinkedIn
1-2 p.m. Indeed
Jan. 29
9-10 a.m. Indeed
1-2 p.m. LinkedIn