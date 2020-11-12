A new agreement between two Idaho colleges will make it easier for students to take classes from both schools at the same time.
The College of Eastern Idaho in Idaho Falls and Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston announced a memorandum of understanding between the institutions Wednesday afternoon. The agreement will allow students to get co-admission and simultaneous enrollment from both schools going forward.
Lori Barber, vice president of Academic and Student Affairs for College of Eastern Idaho, said the primary focus was in getting students at the local two-year college set up with clear pathways to pursue a higher degree.
"This allows a student who comes to community college to think of themselves as a university student, and for those students with plans for an academic transfer to think beyond CEI to where they will go next," Barber said.
Students who choose to enroll in both colleges will be given ID cards for both schools, letting them access the physical and online libraries offered by both. Students will pay the per-credit fee that each college has established for their courses but will not be charged full tuition by both schools. CEI students will be able to count classes from Lewis-Clark toward their financial aid eligibility and will be able to meet in-person with advisers and recruiters from the four-year school.
Lewis-Clark President Cynthia Pemberton said she had been working with CEI President Rick Aman on other collaborative projects and online college courses before they began discussing the potential for students to attend both institutions. Lewis-Clark State College had a strong program for online bachelor's degrees for several years, which Pemberton said would be a long-term benefit for CEI students.
"A good number of those students want to stay in the region, they're working full-time or part-time and are pursuing an education while trying not to relocate. We think that's a really good match for the range and scope of these enrollment programs," Pemberton said.
The colleges identified 19 students who applied for both schools this fall and decided to go with CEI, which could indicate their interest in joining the program now that it's available.
CEI has a similar co-admission partnership already established with the University of Idaho. Pemberton said that Lewis-Clark is already in talks with the other two-year state colleges in Idaho about creating similar co-enrollment programs, either for the entire school or for specific degree programs.