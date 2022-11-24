This fall semester, the College of Eastern Idaho is experiencing success in collegiate level esports competitions, finishing the regular season atop the leader board in its respective divisions.
The college has seven competitive esports teams and four of them will be progressing into the playoffs, seeking the college's first-ever competitive title to its esports trophy cabinet, a college news release said.
The next competition is the semifinals match against students from Southern Methodist University. The competition will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
A watch party will be hosted in the College of Eastern Idaho's cafeteria, located in building three, where students can cheer on their classmates and watch the competition live.
The esports program officially launched at the college on March 1 and has grown in popularity locally, as area high schools and other colleges learn of CEI's success. As of Nov. 15, more than 2,000 students have visited the college's esports lab with interests ranging from leisurely play to competing one of the seven esportsteams, the release said.
"I'm proud of the esports program at CEI," Tucker Cooper, CEI esports coordinator, said in the release. "I wouldn't have ever imagined seeing this much growth in such a short amount of time. The fact we're competing in the playoffs already is something that I am extremely pleased with."
As it stands, CEI is one of two Idaho colleges witha varsity esportsprogram, the other school being Boise State University, which is nationally recognized for its competitive excellence, the release said.
CEI esports competes in the collegiate leagues such as the National Association of Collegiate Esports and the National Junior College Athletic Association Esports.
The college's fall 2022 semester tryouts broke records, with more than 100 students coming to try out for the teams. The college's esports officials had enough students to fill seven competitive teams, including five varsity teams and two junior varsity teams.
"Currently, the CEI Falcons field competitive rosters for: Apex Legends, Halo Infinite, League of Legends, Rocket League and Super Smash Bros.," the release said. "The esports program looks to expand into Overwatch 2 over the winter break. It is anticipated that they will field an additional two teams in Overwatch, a team for varsity and a team for junior varsity."
According to LenovoEDU, like other competitive sports, esports gaming helps students develop skills such as discipline while also building engaged communities. Esports is also said to foster an inclusive community that is largely independent of physical ability, gender, location and other possible discriminatory factors.
"Moving forward, CEI strives to establish a competitive and winning culture," the release said.
To follow along or engage with the college's esports teams, you can check them out at their social media accounts.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.