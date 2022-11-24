download.png

The College of Eastern Idaho's success in esports has lead to increased student interest.

 courtesy of the College of Eastern Idaho

This fall semester, the College of Eastern Idaho is experiencing success in collegiate level esports competitions, finishing the regular season atop the leader board in its respective divisions.

The college has seven competitive esports teams and four of them will be progressing into the playoffs, seeking the college's first-ever competitive title to its esports trophy cabinet, a college news release said.


