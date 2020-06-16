The College of Eastern Foundation has hired a new director to lead fundraising efforts.
Dave Facer was hired by the college foundation in early June as the new executive director. Facer spent 16 years leading the fundraising efforts at Brigham Young University-Idaho and similar programs for Children's Health Network and Intermountain Healthcare in Utah.
While there are major size differences between the BYU-Idaho campus and the two-year college in Idaho Falls, Facer said his mission at both was to help the college further its plans and provide opportunities to students.
"(CEI) is at a place in its history where a lot of great change is happening, and to be a part of that and impact people in this way is very appealing to me," Facer said.
His attempts to expand fundraising efforts will have to continue this year without its signature event. CEI Foundation recently decided to cancel the 12th annual Great Race For Education, which had been planned for July 17. In 2019 the event, where business-sponsored teams compete in a series of races and challenges to have the scholarship fund named after them, raised more than $70,000 for students.
The decision to cancel the event was made before Facer was hired as director, but he said that he supported the effort. He said the spread of the coronavirus had made it difficult for the foundation to plan the event in recent months and leaders were concerned about the optics of holding a major event even if it was permitted.
"Right now we're looking to get more people involved on an individual level than an event level," Facer said.
The previous executive director of the CEI Foundation is Natalie Hebard, who ran the foundation for more than six years before taking a job with Idaho National Laboratory this spring.