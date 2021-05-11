The College of Eastern Idaho will be holding a virtual graduation ceremony Thursday night for the class of 2021.
The graduation ceremony will be streamed live beginning at 7 p.m. from the college’s Facebook page and its website. Former Idaho National Laboratory director Mark Peters will be the commencement speaker, along with comments from President Rick Aman and other school officials.
“Hopefully this will be the last year we need to have a virtual ceremony,” CEI spokesman Todd Wightman said. “But going forward the recorded ceremony will be an aspect of the event for those who cannot attend in person.”
CEI said that 362 students will have their degrees and certificates conferred during the event, up from the 280 students who graduated during the virtual ceremony last year. An additional 110 students will receive an associate transfer degree, allowing them to continue their education at a four-year college.
As with last year, the college will be hosting a “Field of Falcon Graduates” to provide a live photo opportunity for its graduating students. Lawn signs will be planted in the field near 17th Street and Hitt Road through the weekend with the names and degrees of all graduates. Student’s names will also be displayed on the college’s electronic sign at the intersection.